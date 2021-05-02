Body found, Felix Verdejo questioned over murder of pregnant woman

Mikey Williams

Former world champion Felix Verdejo met with police on Friday initially over the disappearance of a woman he has known for years.

Since then, a body was found and subsequently launched a murder investigation.

Authorities are still working out Verdejo’s involvement. Top Rank released a statement on the matter.

“Top Rank’s thoughts and prayers are with Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz’s family and friends, and with all those in mourning,” they said.

“We are deeply disturbed by the news reports. We will continue to monitor developments in the case as it progresses.”

Described as a “person of interest,” Verdejo refused to answer questions despite reportedly being the last person to see Rodriguez alive.

Police discovered her abandoned car after a diving team retrieved her body from a lagoon.

FELIX VERDEJO TRENDING

Initial stories coming out of Puerto Rico state Rodriguez was informing Verdejo, a married man, that she was with child and keeping the baby.

They added that she went missing a short time later. If true, it doesn’t look good for Verdejo at this point.

Social media is awash with presumptions as Verdejo trends in North and South America.

Furthermore, WBN will monitor this story.