Chris Eubank Jr. wins coupon-busting effort, wants Gennadiy Golovkin

Mark Robinson

Chris Eubank Jr marked his return to Britain with a punishing points victory over Marcus Morrison to stay on course for a big name fight later this year.

“NXTGEN” busting every coupon out there as he failed to stop the unheralded Morrison despite looking capable in every session.

Eubank Jr ended a lengthy absence from the ring, hurting Morrison on a number of occasions before sealing victory with three scores of 98-92.

The Brighton star had Morrison in trouble as early as the second round but says he decided to let his opponent recover to gain valuable rounds.

“My last fight lasted two rounds, so really it’s been two years since I had a twelve-round fight,” Eubank Jr told Matchroom.

“There was definitely some ring rust, and there was definitely some getting back into the swing of things. I had him hurt badly in the second round. But I backed off.

“I wanted him to recover so that fans could see me again.

“I’m back on TV. I’m back fighting. This is my home. This is my life, and this is what I do. I wanted to go the distance and get those rounds in. I’m happy with the performance.

“I followed instruction; he was telling me to do things in the corner, and I went out there and did it. That’s alien to me.

“Usually, most of my career has been dependent on what I want to do, my instincts, and my reaction.

CHRIS EUBANK JR vs GGG

“But now we have a head coach in Roy Jones Jr, and I fully trust him. I’m happy to be paired with him.

“This is the beginning of a long and great journey for me. I want to be very active this year. I want to fight at least twice more.

This is a good start, full credit to Marcus. I’ve hit guys with shots like that, and they’ve gone. He kept coming – a lot of respect for Marcus.

“There’s a lot of World Champions in the Middleweight division. There’s a lot of big names out there for me to go and fight.

“Golovkin is the end goal and anyone with a World Title. I’m coming. They’re all on the radar.”