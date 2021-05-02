Campbell Hatton taken distance again in second bout / Katie Taylor wins

Mark Robinson

Campbell Hatton sealed a shutout points victory over Levi Dunn as he made a winning debut in his hometown of Manchester.

The 20-year-old was fighting at the scene of father Ricky’s World Title triumphs after a frantic debut in Gibraltar, and he displayed more discipline, sealing a 40-36 verdict following four rounds.

“I could tell during the whole build-up that I’d be a lot better in this fight,” Hatton told Matchroom.

“I’ve just been so much more relaxed. It’s night and day. I’ve not watched it back yet, but I think I did show a lot smarter boxing and a bit more composure.

“There’s still room for improvement, but I’m buzzing with it. I’ve not had probably 10% of what I had to do last time. I’m grateful for it.

“I think I was hurting him a bit more this time. In a spar, it isn’t about taking them out. He was doing a lot of holding.

“He’s a tough kid, and he’s done the job that he was here to do. I would have got him out of there if there was a bit less holding.

“My heroes have boxed here, so it’s a box ticked for me. It was weird walking down the ramp with no crowd. I can’t wait to do it again here when it’s packed.

“It’s not new to me now. I’ve got a bit more used to it. I’ll be straight back in the gym, ready to go again. It’s all learning, and by keeping busy, I think I’ll be flying soon.”

TAYLOR vs. JONAS

Also on the bill, Katie Taylor retained her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Titles after a unanimous decision victory over Natasha Jonas with scores of 96-94, 96-95, and 96-95.

The Irish star shared another memorable meeting with Jonas, nine years after their London 2012 Olympic Games bout, as Taylor was forced to dig deep for the win.

“Again, it was probably a bit too exciting for my liking,” Taylor told Matchroom. “It was definitely a toe to toe battle in there.

“I thought I was a bit flat early on, but I dug deep to win the championship rounds. I definitely showed the heart of a champion in there, and that’s what won me the fight in the end.

“She showed everything it takes to win a World Title in her last two performances. Tonight was a brilliant showcase for women’s boxing and boxing overall.

“Every time we fought as amateurs, it was that type of fight as well. I’d prepared for a hard ten-round battle tonight, and that’s exactly what it was.

“Eddie was saying that fight would have brought the PPV sales up a small bit. That’s obviously a great start. I feel sorry for the main event coming out after that fight. It was a thrilling fight.

“I’m just delighted to come out of it with the belts and still undefeated. 18-0, onwards and upwards. This is what I’m in the sport for. I want to be involved in the biggest fights.

“There’s plenty of those fights out there for me.”