Bob Arum claims “desperate” Eddie Hearn has only one fight left with AJ

Mark Robinson

Bob Arum has claimed counterpart and rival Eddie Hearn is “desperate” to make Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua due to his contract with the latter expiring.

The Top Rank boss insists Hearn is attempting to cash out just if the deal fails to get renewed in a shocking turn of events.

Arum, a Hall of Famer for his exploits in boxing spanning decades, has engaged in some negativity surrounding Hearn for years.

The pair don’t see eye-to-eye but are trying their best to get a deal over the line.

BOB ARUM

In what could affect their relationship even further, the 89-year-old made an astonishing admission, according to The Daily Mail.

“Eddie [Hearn] only has one fight left with his Joshua contract, and he is desperate for it to be this big one,” said Arum.

“Usyk is a good fight but not as huge as Tyson and AJ. But it doesn’t look possible now before next year or even the year after. Like Tyson, Joshua needs to fight soon.”

On Fury possible facing Deontay Wilder instead, Arum added: “Fury vs. Joshua looks dead in the water.

“Tyson has been out of action for too long and has to fight this summer.

“Who else is he going to fight other than Wilder? The third fight between them is huge in its own right.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA & EDDIE HEARN

WBN believes Hearn is in no danger of losing Joshua to any other promotional company despite the heavyweight champion cozying up to Floyd Mayweather of late.

Both men have stated their intention to work together moving forward. But WBN sees Hearn firmly being part of any link-up with Mayweather.

Regarding Fury vs. Joshua, speaking on Saturday night at his latest Pay Per View offering, Hearn moved to state his case for the undisputed clash going ahead as planned.

“You heard from Frank Warren last night (Friday), who said quite rightly, we received the contract from the Middle East,” said Hearn to Sky Sports Box Office.

“All sides’ lawyers have got to go through that and make sure they’re happy with it.

“But we’re all systems go. This fight is on. This fight is happening. As I told everyone last week, back and forwards with the drafts.”