Mike Tyson offered world heavyweight title shot despite Lennox Lewis fight

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has an offer on the table to fight for the WBA version he last held way back in 1996.

Tyson, who returned to boxing last year in an exhibition draw versus Roy Jones Jr., is currently being linked to a fight with Lennox Lewis.

Announcing TMZ, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” claimed the rematch of their 2002 bout would occur in September.

Despite this reported agreement, Tyson has been offered a tremendous opportunity by current “regular” belt holder Trevor Bryan.

Don King, who once promoted Tyson, held a meeting with his old friend last weekend in Florida. This meeting could be where the offer came about.

Bryan has since gone public with his intentions.

In a statement, King said Bryan wants Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. However, the American is willing to give Tyson a shot at the black strap beforehand.

“WBA Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan is chomping at the bit to take on all comers as he continues training in Florida following winning the title,” said the information sent to World Boxing News.

“I’m the only heavyweight champion in the United States,” said Bryan, who calls himself “The Dream.” “I’m the young lion, and I’m hungry.

“Bring on Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. I’ll take their belts and become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

“I’ll even give Iron Mike Tyson the opportunity to come back and fight me for my title.”

MIKE TYSON HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE SHOT

He continued: “I’m more than ready, so let’s get it on. We are ready to go. I’ll take on Mike Tyson for a tune-up, and then I’ll fight either Joshua or Fury the same night.”

Bryan’s promoter, Don King, is ready to get Bryan back into the ring with his belt.

“Let’s make a deal,” said King. “Trevor is ready to get back into the ring and claim the other belts.”

The 31-year-old Bryan won the regular WBA championship on Jan. 29 of this year as he stopped Bermane Stiverne in the 11th round. Bryan is 21-0 with 15 KOs.

Bryan vs. Tyson would be an unbelievable turn of events if it transpired. And who would bet against the WBA sanctioning it?

