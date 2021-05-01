Andy Ruiz Jr. needs a win as Deontay Wilder PPV hangs in the balance

Sean Michael Ham

It’s imperative Andy Ruiz Jr. gets back in the win column tonight as a potential Pay Per View blockbuster with Deontay Wilder is on the table later this year.

As World Boxing News reported first, a match-up between Ruiz and Wilder has found favor with Al Haymon for the paid platform in 2021.

The pair are both slated to have bouts over the coming months. Victories would have put them handily placed to agree on terms on the most significant heavyweight fight outside the champions.

Developments in the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua situation have since thrown a spanner in the works, though.

DEONTAY WILDER

Bob Arum has stated a summer fight between Fury and Joshua off the menu for the summer, meaning “The Gypsy King” is likely to reignite his feud with Wilder.

Dependent on the date for the Fury vs. Wilder trilogy, it remains possible that Ruiz could now meet the winner.

As Fury is the heavy favorite to come out on top due to his stoppage in the second fight, it may now be under a cloud as to whether Wilder would be that man.

Therefore, if Fury vs. Joshua continues to stall in 2022, Ruiz could challenge the WBC ruler.

The former unified heavyweight has a job to do first against Chris Arreola. They duke it out on a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event tonight.

Ruiz vs. Arreola take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California,

“The Destroyer” will return to the ring for the first time since his pair of fights against Joshua that saw him shock the British heavyweight via a knockout victory in their first matchup.

His triumph made Ruiz the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent.

To regain the title or indeed challenge Fury, Ruiz joined up with Canelo Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso. He will step into action under his guide for the first time.

ARREOLA

Discussing the fight, Ruiz said: “Arreola is a warrior who can take a lot of punches. He’s strong, but we’re going to stick to the game plan and remain disciplined.

“I still have a grudge inside of me about the second Anthony Joshua fight because I don’t want to go down that path again.

“I want to stay disciplined for this fight. And for all of the big fights (possibly Deontay Wilder) coming up in my future.

“I learned from sparring with Arreola that we’re both warriors. We don’t give up. We love to receive punches and give them back. When we’re in that ring, it’s just business.

“This is going to be an all-action fight. I know Arreola is training hard, and I’m excited for whatever he’s going to bring. I can’t wait to show the people out there all of my improvements.”

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.