Deontay Wilder is the hardest puncher in boxing history, says ex-champ

Deontay Wilder is once again at the top of the boxing tree when it comes to harboring the most brutal punch in the sport’s history.

“The Bronze Bomber” is always mentioned in the shake-up, alongside the likes of Mike Tyson and George Foreman. But former world champion Regis Prograis had no hesitation in naming Wilder the best of all time when discussing laying people out.

“The hardest puncher in boxing history,” said Prograis when responding another shout for Wilder to be the fiercest.

Wilder’s devastating knockout wins over Luis Ortiz, Artur Szpilka, and Dominic Breazeale may not resonate until future dates. However, they are big talking points from the past few years.

Nobody today generates that kind of gasp when a punch hits its target. And that’s coming from witnessing both the Ortiz and Breazeale knockouts from inside the arena.

The Breazeale one almost took the roof off, and that was just the crowd after the punch landed.

Everyone could see Breazeale was not getting up from that shot.

It was all the more surprising versus Ortiz as Wilder was out of sorts at the MGM Grand. He was losing the fight until one solitary turning point in the seventh.

Once that shot landed, those in attendance almost pulled the ring towards them with their breath as Ortiz fell.

In those moments, you instantly know a fight is over.

DEONTAY WILDER POWER

Wilder is the only heavyweight on earth who commands that at the moment. Therefore, it’s hard to argue with what Prograis has proclaimed.

The humble Foreman, who never puts himself in the mix, believes Joe Louis and Ernie Shavers need consideration.

“Big George” didn’t even name Wilder in the top five when airing his views on the matter previously.

“1 Joe Louis, 2 Ernie Shavers. The others did hit me: Ali, Liston, Frazier, and Lyle,” said Foreman.

“I didn’t get a taste of Ernie Shavers punch. But Lyle gave me a taste of “Space Travel.” Afterward, I could have become a consultant for NASA,” he added.

Promoter Lou DiBella agrees with Prograis, though. The man who guided the early part of Wilder’s career – highly regards the Olympic bronze medalist.

“(Deontay Wilder has) Arguably the most incredible one-punch power ever. Up there with Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Ernie Shavers.

“The hardest punchers in heavyweight history,” he said.

