“Bob Arum hasn’t been involved in a site deal of this magnitude before”

Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Promoter Eddie Hearn fired back at Bob Arum following talk of Tyson Fury walking away to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time potentially.

Arum dropped said Wilder was back in contention to face Fury again in the summer despite long-drawn-out negotiations with Anthony Joshua.

Fury gave a deadline for a deal conclusion, but that came and went. Now, a new target has also since expired. Joshua’s handler is now scrambling to assure everyone the deal will happen.

Hearn said problems with the venue were the only sticking point, which he expects to finalize soon.

BOB ARUM

“This is a massive deal. And no disrespect to Bob. He’s an incredible promoter. He hasn’t been involved in a site deal of this magnitude before,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“The deal is done. The fighters have agreed to the site. The numbers, they’ve signed the contract already.”

Explaining why he’s under pressure from Arum and Fury over the finalization, the Matchroom boss added: “It takes time.

“When you’re talking about the biggest fight in world boxing, then just a little bit of support would be nice.

“I saw that there’s a new deadline. There’s no new deadline. The deal is done, the fighters have agreed to the site. The numbers, they’ve signed the contract already.

“We have to nail the site agreement, which is again agreed, but we have to go through the process.

“The deadline is last weekend or something, but you don’t let a deal fall through because it’s taking a few more days than anticipated.”

TYSON FURY SKEPTICAL

At present, Fury remains highly skeptical in the mainstream media over the Joshua situation. He’s ready to move on unless a deal happens soon.

Wilder is back in training and would certainly be on board if the call came for a shot at redemption.

Joshua is remaining silent as Hearn goes through whatever motions necessary to secure the biggest UK fight deal of all time.

British fans keep their fingers crossed that they get any event after being robbed of attending in favor of everyone getting paid more.

Wembley Stadium at the back end of the summer, or the Welsh National Stadium in the fall, both remain on the table despite not being considered.

Saudi Arabia, specifically Diriyah – where Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr., is now the favorite to host.