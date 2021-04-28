Malta to stage its biggest ever boxing event on July 30

The biggest ever boxing event to be held on the island of Malta is coming your way on July 30.

Daud Yordan, a former 2 X IBO World champion and opponent of England’s Anthony Crolla, is set to feature in the main event as he vies for the World Boxing Federation world lightweight title against South Africa’s champion Ayanda Nkosi.

In the co-featured bout, Slovenian superstar Ema Kozin meets former IBF & WBA interim welterweight champion Noni Tenge.

‘The Princess’, 22, is the current WBC interim middleweight titlist and will defend her crown, along with the World Boxing Federation world female title in the 160-pound division, against the aforementioned Nkosi’s fellow South African Tenge.

The full WBC middleweight belt in the female ranks is held by Claressa Shields, the American who is the first world champion boxer in the four-belt era to hold undisputed titles in two different weight divisions.

Promoter Stephen Vaughan Jr., on behalf of Total Sports Management, is currently in talks with several venues to host the event, and a decision will be made based on COVID-19 restrictions soon.

A preliminary agreement regarding the broadcasting of the event is in place, and further details will follow.

TSM’s southpaw sensation Phumelele Cafu will make his European debut on the card to defend his international bauble as he looks to push on into the mainstream. At the same time, there is an action for Maltese favorite Theon Camilleri.

Katie Healy, who recently inked a deal with Dennis Hobson Promotions and is set to make her debut next month, is scheduled to box. The former Nathan Heaney opponent, Christian Schembri, will fight an opponent to be confirmed over eight rounds.