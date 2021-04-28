Eddie Hearn clinging to AJ fight hope as Tyson Fury ship readies to sail

Eddie Hearn is scrambling to get a deal over the line as Tyson Fury threatens to walk away from Anthony Joshua after months of failed talks.

The Matchroom boss has been highly vocal in the media about plans to get a Fury vs. Joshua undisputed clash over the line.

Responses returned from Fury’s team of Bob Arum, Frank Warren, and father John have been less than enthusiastic.

After sixteen weeks of attempts to complete the deal, Fury has swayed back to a fight with Deontay Wilder.

Whether Arum is calling Hearn’s bluff remains to be seen, but the latter has stated he’s trying everything he can to assure fans the all-Brit clash can happen.

“There were loads of calls at the weekend and last night to finalize the contract, long-form, for the site,” Hearn pointed out to Sky Sports on Monday.

“Time is of the essence,” he added.

Continuing, Hearn said: “Literally, we are in the second or third round of the final site long-form agreement.

“Hopefully, this week, we can be in a position where it is all done.

“The fight is never done until the ink is dry, but there are no obstacles to overcome, except to finalize the paperwork and get it announced.

“I’ve not seen a fight fall through at this stage before.

“We’re on the verge now. But we still have to finish the job, and that’s the plan for this week.”

At this stage, to be where the event lies is no good to anyone. There’s been ample time to arrange the necessary details.

The venue was the most prominent bone of contention.

TYSON FURY vs. AJ at WEMBLEY

UK fans may be relieved that the clash is off the table for now, though. It gives Wembley the chance to stage once things fully open up.

At present, Fury vs. Joshua may be more likely to take place in 2022, with the national stadium back in the frame.

If you asked most of the British contingent their preference, they’d probably be willing to wait a year for the fight not to take place in the Middle East, anyway.

Staging the biggest British heavyweight fight of recent years anywhere other than the UK was a ludicrous plan from the outset.

