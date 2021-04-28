Floyd Mayweather won’t be happy with the response to his June 6 return

Esther Lin

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was greeted with a mass shrug of shoulders when announcing he’ll make yet another comeback to the ring on June 6.

The vast majority of responses to Mayweather Promotions confirming his next bout against a YouTuber were derogatory or plain didn’t care.

Rumors that Mayweather delayed the bout for four months due to issues regarding interest are prominent again. Mayweather may now have some convincing to do to sell a decent amount of Pay Per Views.

One thing that has changed since February is predictions that Floyd Mayweather could get anywhere near his exploits with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao.

That noise seems to have quietened immensely.

Most fans are just bemused by it all.

“You coming out of retirement to fight someone who’s been a YouTuber most of his career? You could’ve given one of Charlo’s Spence or Crawford an opportunity,” said one.

Another added: “People grind day in day out on the pads, sparring and adding W to their record. It’s a shame that events like this take the spotlight off what the art and sport of boxing are really about.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER BATTLE

There were many more.

“Pass. I can’t imagine a worse and more scripted fight. You might as well call this WWE at least.”

“That’s what I was thinking. Must be scripted – Don’t understand why Mayweather would take such a risk.”

“We never got Pacquiao vs. Mayweather in their prime. But instead, we this in 2021. It truly is the darkest timeline.”

Mayweather will seriously have to ramp up his promotion of this event, scheduled to occur in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The undercard is being planned as we speak, with Mayweather team member Badou Jack set to rematch Jean Pascal in chief support.

Further celebrity bouts and novelty match-ups will undoubtedly feature to enhance interest from the YouTuber generation.