Deontay Wilder looks explosive as coach hints Tyson Fury trilogy is on

@malikkingscott

Deontay Wilder is already in devastating form as the American puncher continues to drop hints about a potential third fight with Tyson Fury.

“The Bronze Bomber” is training alongside Malik Scott during the early stages of camp, but there’s a distinct tone to their collaboration.

Words like “revenge, retribution” and “the big payback” are abundantly clear, meaning most are putting two and two together.

Scott even stated: “Retribution is on the menu. Not long now,” in an apparent reference to the trilogy.

Wilder is already looking explosive. He’s clearly in a determined mood.

This week, it emerged and reported by WBN that Fury’s all-British battle with Anthony Joshua was once again on the ropes.

Promoter Eddie Hearn first revealed that Fury vs. Joshua was dropping from two fights to possibly one in the second half of 2021.

Fury’s handler Bob Arum then went on record to state that Wilder was back in play if they cannot make the Joshua fight just yet.

Therefore, Wilder could have some good news in the coming days regarding his chances of redemption. It follows months of mediation between both sides.

Beaten in seven brutal and painful rounds by Fury in February 2020, Wilder has found his first career defeat tough to swallow.

The aftermath was littered was accusations against “The Gyspy King” that ultimately led to the WBC heavyweight champion walking away from Wilder.

Maybe the pain of going through negotiations with Hearn and Joshua has eased Fury’s feelings towards Wilder? – Whatever the case may be, Fury vs. Wilder III is back on the table.

DEONTAY WILDER BLUEPRINT

So what could the heavyweight landscape blueprint look like now?

Well, either Fury agrees to face Wilder in the coming months and then Joshua later in the year of the summer of 2022. Or both Fury and Wilder have an interim fight before squaring-off in Vegas this December.

Alternatively, Fury cuts his losses on fighting this summer. He then waits to fight Joshua at Wembley or in Cardiff around September or October.

Whatever happens, there are two massive fights with hugely impressive paychecks open for Fury.

US handler Bob Arum will want something done soon, having become disillusioned with how the Fury vs. Joshua negotiations went down.

It could be Fury’s decision alone now, though. What happens next?

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.