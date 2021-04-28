Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Chris Arreola: Full undercard news

An action-packed lineup of undercard attractions will enter the ring as part of a stacked boxing extravaganza headlined by former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. taking on all-action Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event this Saturday, May 1 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Portions of the undercard will be broadcast for free on the FOX Sports app and FOXsports.com starting at 4:40pm ET/1:40 p.m. PT. The undercard feed will also be made available to the PBC on FOX YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Ray Flores and Félix DeJesús will be on the call.

Undercard attractions will feature hard-hitting Adrian “El Tigre” Granados in an eight-round welterweight bout against Jose Sanchez, Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron taking on Scott Alexander in an eight-round heavyweight clash, rising prospect Fernando Molina facing Prisco Marquez in a lightweight fight and unbeaten prospect Anthony Garnica dueling Jesse Bazzi for four-rounds of featherweight action.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event.

The FOX Sports Pay-Per-View begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Preceding the pay-per-view, FOX PBC Fight Night will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and be headlined by WBA Super Welterweight Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara seeking a third title in a second weight class when he takes on Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna for the WBA Middleweight Title.

Granados (21-8-2, 15 KOs) has battled a slew of accomplished super lightweights and welterweights over the course of his career including Shawn Porter, Adrien Broner, Danny Garcia and most recently Robert Easter Jr. in October 2019. The 31-year-old from Mexico City, Mexico owns an upset knockout victory over then-unbeaten Amir Imam and returned to the ring in February 2020 to stop Arturo Herrera in two rounds. He will be opposed by Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Sanchez (11-1, 4 KOs), who owns a nine-fight winning streak heading into this step up against the veteran Granados. The 28-year-old has fought professionally since 2012 and delivered three victories in 2019, including a fifth-round TKO of Joe Gomez.

A 2008 Olympian from Villalba, Puerto Rico, Negron (22-3, 18 KOs) fights out of Miami, Florida and enters this bout the winner of back-to-back contests. Negron stopped the previously unbeaten Robert Alfonso in March 2020, before most recently knocking out Rafael Rios in November 2020. He faces the 32-year-old Alexander (16-3-2, 8 KOs), who has also won back-to-back fights entering May 1. The Los Angeles-native Alexander has won four of his last five fights overall dating back to 2016.

The 18-year-old Molina (5-0, 3 KOs) first turned pro in August 2019, scoring stoppage victories in his first two fights, before a successful U.S. debut saw him defeat Jose Zaragoza by decision in November 2020. A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Molina most recently stopped James De Herrera in the first-round in January of this year. He squares off against Marquez (4-2-1, 1 KO), who fights out of Liberal, Kansas and is entering the fight off of decision losses to then-unbeaten fighters Arnold Dinong and Christopher Zavala.

Representing his hometown of San Francisco, California, Garnica (5-0, 3 KOs) returns to the ring after his last bout saw him score a decision victory over Luis Alvarado in February 2020. The 20-year-old delivered knockouts in three of his first four fights after turning pro in October 2018. He takes on the 29-year-old Bazzi (1-1) from Dearborn, Michigan. Bazzi turned pro in 2021 with a win over Andre Marquez before dropping a March contest to Francisco Javier Martinez.