Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III revived as undisputed fight loses traction

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could fight again in the summer as a potential undisputed heavyweight clash looks unlikely to happen at this point.

According to Bob Arum, Wilder will be considered for Fury once again as talks with Anthony Joshua continue to around in circles.

Fury had offered Joshua the opportunity to put all the belts on the line in a UK blockbuster. Unfortunately for both, the negotiations have so far proved unworkable.

Promises of site fees, the fight being “agreed” several times and on the verge of being confirmed by promoter Eddie Hearn needed a backup plan.

“The Gypsy King” and his stateside handler Arum believe Wilder is the perfect opponent to revisit if the Joshua event collapses completely.

They last fought in February 2020 in a one-sided fight but shrouded in controversy in the aftermath.

Wilder hurled accusations of cheating, which Fury firmly denied. As a result, Fury walked away from a contracted third fight.

After mediation, Fury and Wilder’s representatives have kept in touch and certainly see the trilogy as an alternative to the AJ Pay Per View.

Both men need a colossal name to follow up on their exploits of selling 1.2 million PPVs last time out, a number exclusively revealed by WBN in an interview with Arum at the time.

What better way to do that than with another Las Vegas blockbuster this July? It would be a full year from when they were due to meet anyway.

It’s a shocking turn of events for Joshua, though. The inability to get another fight for all the marbles over the line would pose serious questions.

This scenario happened very publicly in 2018. The unified champion and Hearn will be doing all they can to avoid a repeat in 2021.

DEONTAY WILDER

Regarding Wilder, he’s now ready to return to action and began training earlier this month with Malik Scott.

“The Bronze Bomber” has revenge on his mind and has never given up on landing another chance to face his nemesis in Fury.

From blaming his water and objects in Fury’s gloves, the only way for Wilder to wipe the whole debacle from his memory would be to get back in the ring with the WBC heavyweight champion as soon as possible.

They have unfinished business.

