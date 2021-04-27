Manny Pacquiao still longs for the bright lights of Las Vegas one more time

The hope Manny Pacquiao could fight in Las Vegas one more time is now back on the agenda after confirmation of the boxing legend’s next event stalled.

Media reports that a world title clash with Terence Crawford was in the offing are as yet unconfirmed.

The truth is, nobody outside of Paradigm Sports knows what’s happening with the Filipino Senator.

Firstly, is he fighting Crawford? – Is he facing Errol Spence? – It doesn’t seem to be set in stone as the eight-weight king’s career ticks away.

Mikey Garcia remains a possibility and is open to the fight. What we do know is that Conor McGregor and Ryan Garcia are both out.

At this point, die-hard fans will be pinning their hopes on Crawford or Spence landing the most legendary fish in boxing right now.

Without those two opponents, it’s hard to see where Pacquiao can turn. The only thing that is in the 42-year-old’s thoughts is a finale in Las Vegas.

As World Boxing News reported first, Pacquiao remains optimistic he’ll get one last chance to highlight in the boxing capital of the world.

After beating Keith Thurman in July 2019, all attention has focused on the Middle East as the pandemic raged.

But now, things have altered. The Middle East is struggling to contain the virus in some parts while the west is opening up again.

This scenario means Vegas and other major boxing cities will be firmly open for business in the coming months.

Spence vs. Pacquiao on the world-famous strip would be a fantastic kickstart to super-events in Las Vegas. But obviously, it’s a complicated situation.

Who knows what’s going on behind the scenes?

20 years ago all I wanted was a chance. A chance to prove myself on a big stage and make my dreams come true. Always prepare hard so that when the opportunity comes, you are ready! pic.twitter.com/QW7tanD86P — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) April 27, 2021

MANNY PACQUIAO in LAS VEGAS

The man himself remains positive as his latest social media post outlined as Pacquiao reminisced about his past exploits.

“Twenty years ago, all I wanted was a chance – a chance to prove myself on a big stage and make my dreams come true.

“Always prepare hard so that when the opportunity comes, you are ready!”

That fateful night was back in 2001 when Pacquiao got an unexpected call to make his debut at the MGM Grand.

Facing Lehlo Ledwaba for the IBF title, a young buck stopped the champion, and a star was born under the bright neon lights.

Will he get that chance one final time? – We certainly hope so.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.