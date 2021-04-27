Canelo getting promotional favoritism over Billy Joe Saunders, says champ

@gypsyking101

Promoter Eddie Hearn favors Canelo Alvarez over challenger Billy Joe Saunders despite having representation from the same stable.

That’s the view of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

As Matchroom Boxing oversees the build-up for next month’s super-middleweight unification between the two champions, Fury is getting angrier over what is transpiring before him.

A firm friend of Saunders, Fury unleashed a tongue-lashing at Hearn and his company for their trouble.

“I think Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn are absolute w—ers. They’re up Canelo Alvarez’s ringpiece.

“A million miles. Look on the f—ing webpage, all Canelo, Canelo, Canelo. Do you promote Billy Joe?”

He added: “Frank Warren (Fury’s current promoter) is worth ten of you, Eddie, you little sausage.

“He knows how to promote fighters. That’s why he’s a Hall of Fame promoter.”

Previously, Fury had thrown his considerable weight behind Saunders for the victory.

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS DOMINATION

Not only will the Hatfield man shock Canelo, but he’ll do it convincingly – according to “The Gypsy King.”

“Billy Joe Saunders is 100% mentally in the right place,” said Fury. “He knows what he has to do, and he will do it.

“He will rise above and claim greatness. I was written off many times in the past and have always come through.

“We are cut from the same cloth. We are the same breed of animals

“Canelo has fought them all but never a fighting Gypsy. We are a different breed of animal from anything he has come across before.

“Yes, domination with the help of God.”

Saunders heads to Texas for the event. It sees over 60,000 fans cram into the Dallas Cowboys Stadium.

Governor Greg Abbott faced widespread criticism for his stance on Covid-19, having opened up all restrictions earlier than everyone else.