UK’s next big heavyweight hope challenges the “Doncaster De La Hoya”

Frank Warren

No sooner had British heavyweight Dave Allen announced his return did UK rivals begin lining up to be the first to knock him out.

First up was Frank Warren prospect David Adeleye, who insists he is ready to face the “Doncaster De La Hoya” in 2021.

Adeleye has shown he can pack a punch and knocked out his first five professional opponents in style.

The Notting Hillman made another step towards domestic honors on Saturday when defeating Polish hardman Kamil Sokolowski.

Adeleye, 24, has oozed potential in his string of wins and is happy to be pushed by Warren, credited with matching the former ABA Junior and Senior Novices champion.

Allen is returning to boxing following a short retirement lasting just five months.

“Dave would be a good contest for me. He has been in there with some great fighters,” said Adeleye. “It would be a good fight, and it is one I would take.

“Dave is talking only boxing four or six rounders so I could get to stage that I have gone past him.

Also in Adeleye’s crosshairs is Nathan Gorman, a stablemate who is steadily returning from a loss to Daniel Dubois.

“Dave Allen and Nathan Gorman are fights I think I can take. I am confident in myself, I believe in myself, and I can beat them.

“Credit to Nathan. He is a good fighter, and you can see that, but he is someone I believe I can take on.

“I don’t just ask for these fights to say it. If they got made, there wouldn’t be a ‘no’ from me.

HEAVYWEIGHT DEVELOPMENT

“My development has been perfect, and I know there is no rush, but if it were down to me, I would want these fights.

“As fights get longer, the opposition will be better. I will get more time to break opponents down and box instead of just trying to blast them out.

“There have been opponents who meant to give me rounds, like Williams. He was tough, and I had to do a few things different to get him out of there, but it came together.

“I’m disciplined and an all-year-round fighter. I don’t train in seasons. I always stay ready. After each fight, I have a week off, and then I’m back in the gym, improving.

“Nothing comes easy. As long as I stay grounded and guided, I know I can go all the way.”

Furthermore, Allen is yet to confirm his return to action.