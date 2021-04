Rating the Pound for Pound Top 50 boxers: April 2021

WBN provides an update to the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top 50 Rankings list for April 2021 as boxing gets back in full swing.

The pandemic has caused several pauses in the list, which usually drops fighters based on inactivity.

Due to the situation, WBN decided that any fighter listed would remain unless retired.

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez remains the world’s number one fighter ahead of his imminent defense against Billy Joe Saunders.

WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP 50

April 2021

1 Canelo Alvarez

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

2 Errol Spence

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

3 Tyson Fury

HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

4 Teofimo Lopez

LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

5 Naoya Inoue

BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

6 Terence Crawford

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

7 Juan Estrada

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

8 Manny Pacquiao

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 7

9 Oleksandr Usyk

HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

10 Kazuto Ioka

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

11 Gennadiy Golovkin

MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 10

12 Vasyl Lomachenko

LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

13 Roman Gonzalez

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17

14 Gervonta Davis

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

15 Anthony Joshua

HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 14

16 Mikey Garcia

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

17 Jose Ramirez

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 16

18 Oscar Valdez

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

19 Shawn Porter

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 18

20 Leo Santa Cruz

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 19

POUND FOR POUND 21 to 50

21 Kosei Tanaka

FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 20

22 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 24

23 Deontay Wilder

HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 22

24 Artur Beterbiev

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 23

25 Jermell Charlo

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 25

26 Josh Taylor

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

27 Regis Prograis

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 27

28 Jermall Charlo

MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 28

29 Gary Russell Jr.

FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 29

30 Nonito Donaire

BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

31 Emanuel Navarrete

FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 39

32 Wanheng Menayothin

MINIMUMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 31

33 Daniel Jacobs

MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 32

34 Keith Thurman

WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 33

35 Andy Ruiz Jr.

HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 34

36 Moruti Mthalane

FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 35

37 Demetrius Andrade

MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 43

38 Guillermo Rigondeaux

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 36

39 Kenshiro Teraji

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

40 Dmitry Bivol

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 37

41 David Benavidez

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 44

42 Miguel Berchelt

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 21

43 Mairis Briedis

CRUISERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 38

44 Luis Nery

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 40

45 Murodjon Akhmadaliev

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 41

46 Jerwin Ancajas

SUPER FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 42

47 Gilberto Ramirez

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 45

48 Billy Joe Saunders

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 46

49 Hiroto Kyoguchi

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 47

50 John Riel Casimero

BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 48