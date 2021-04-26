Manny Pacquiao next fight turns into farce as FIFTH opponent is ‘reported’

Multi-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao will face another opponent entirely if fans believe the current media report merry-go-round in operation.

Firstly, Pacquiao was facing Mikey Garcia in the summer of 2020. Garcia himself confirmed a two-fight deal before the pandemic hit.

Garcia revealed details back in March when speaking to reported Elie Seckbach.

“If I was getting a two-fight deal, was I going to bet on myself? – Of course, I was,” he told ESNews. “It’s not official, but his team and himself, they like the fight.

“It makes sense, and it’s the best fight that I can also get. If he’s on board, then I’m on board.

“We should get everything else, y’know, straightened out. That’s the thing.”

Seen as a pleasing contest, all was good between Pacquiao and Garcia until someone else entered the fray.

Ryan Garcia announced he’d agreed on a deal with the Filipino Senator to fight this summer. That turned out to be a misunderstanding.

‘King Ry’ has since stepped away due to mental health problems meaning that fight was doomed from start to finish anyway.

“Dream to reality. It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao,” said Garcia back in January.

“I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best man winning (the fight).

“I’m just saying, can we share that ring and please pass that torch to me,” he added.

That’s two down and three to go.

Next up to take his place in the rumor mill was Terence Crawford. Pacquiao and Crawford had set a clash in stone for June 5th in the Middle East.

Then, it suddenly wasn’t.

Arguments over site fees and purses made the contracts unworkable – if you take what some ‘boxing media’ say was ‘inside sources information.’ Take from that what you will.

The latest news is that Errol Spence, the unified champion, is ready to blow off a three-belt unification Yordenis Ugas – the man who was handed Pacquiao’s belt without fighting.

Yet unconfirmed tales are doing the rounds again. Pacquiao’s representative, Audie Attar, must be tearing his hair out.

MANNY PACQUIAO WARNING

His statement on the falsehoods bandied around about the ‘Pacman’ obviously hasn’t been heeded.

“It has come to our attention that some of these individuals are once again spreading false and inaccurate rumors. These rumors are self-serving without the authority of Senator Pacquiao or Paradigm Sports.

“Senator Pacquiao engaged Paradigm Sports as his exclusive representatives last year because he wants to close out the final chapters of his historic boxing career in a meaningful way.

“No one outside of Paradigm Sports is involved in any way with the management of Senator Pacquiao’s boxing career at this time.

“Anyone falsely representing themselves as Senator Pacquiao’s manager or representative as it relates to his remaining fight career may face legal repercussions.

“I am working closely with Senator Pacquiao and his legal team in Manila on plans for his next fight. We will be sharing the details of this event in the coming weeks,” said Attar in a stern warning.

If you add an ill-fated Conor McGregor cross-codes battle into the mix, that’s five opponents and nothing yet signed.

What’s next for Pacquiao? – Nobody knows for sure.