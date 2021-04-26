Boost for Deontay Wilder as Fury vs. Joshua drops to one single fight

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua look set to agree on a single bout giving a much-welcomed boost to former champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Joshua initially set a 50-50 contract for a two-fight saga, although promoter Eddie Hearn says it’s now only one battle.

“I bumped into Fury in Vegas, and he reassured me that he’s all-in,” Hearn told Sky Sports News, who added that both sides are “on the verge” of a one-fight deal to decide the undisputed heavyweight championship in “the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Fury pushed Wilder out of a trilogy fight despite mediation between the pair lasting months. “The Bronze Bomber” could now face the winner in late 2021.

It’s certainly all to play for now.

Hearn seems to be clinging to a deal despite a Tyson Fury stipulated deadline expiring earlier this month.

The Matchroom boss is sure the fight will still happen despite widespread skepticism.

“There are lots of characters involved – some are not so involved but still have comments to make,” he pointed out.

“I wanted to see Fury because you see interviews from various people, and I had started to doubt that he wanted the fight. I felt that he did.

“When we met up, he made me feel that he wants this fight. “Let’s get this done. It’s the only fight that I want”.

“He’s bang up for this fight, and so is Joshua.”

FURY vs. JOSHUA DOUBTS

On how the discussions have moved on since Hearn stated both sides were on the same page for the fourth time since Christmas, Hearn concluded: “People doubted we would achieve the site fee.

“We have achieved that. Now we have to make sure the fighters are happy with the contractual position from the site, which is straightforward and is something we’ve done before.

“It is one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

“We’re in a strong position. Both fighters have signed the contract to fight. Both fighters have agreed to an offer from a site.”

It remains to be seen if Hearn’s optimism overcomes Frank Warren’s disillusionment with how everything has progressed.

UK fans are fearing the worst, and they may have reason to do so.

DEONTAY WILDER

Regarding Wilder, it seems the American is biding his time before returning just in case the Fury vs. Joshua encounter does collapse for good.

Even if it does go ahead, whoever comes out on top will firmly be in Deontay Wilder’s thoughts for later this year.