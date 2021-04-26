Trimmer Andy Ruiz Jr. on course to scale lightest weight in five years

Sehun Han

Andy Ruiz Jr. plans to weigh his lightest for three years but could be his lowest weight for five years once the Mexican finally hits the scales this Friday.

The former unified heavyweight champion faces Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola Saturday on a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event this Saturday night and looks in shape.

At his heaviest following defeat to Anthony Joshua in 2019, Ruiz ballooned to 310 pounds. He’s now down to just under 260.

But once the first bell goes at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Ruiz could be around 252 pounds, his slightest in five years.

Ruiz promised fans he wouldn’t scale any higher than 255.

Working hard with Eddy Reynoso, “The Destroyer” is ready to put on a show.

ANDY RUIZ JR.

“It’s great to be back. I feel really good right now with all the hard work we’ve put in at the gym,” said Ruiz. “But I know Arreola is training hard as well and looking good, so we’re ready for whatever he brings on fight night.

“I chose Eddy because this is where the champions train. Everyone here is dedicated and disciplined.

“I felt like I needed to make this change, and it’s really something that I should have done a long time ago.

“The main thing I’ve learned here is discipline. That’s something you can’t buy. You have to do it on your own. You have to want it.

“I’ve learned so much here. We try to perfect every punch and every movement. I’m not just a fighter who comes forward.

“I have more abilities. Losing weight is going to let me show more of what I can do.

“I come to the gym with a smile on my face now. I’m not where I want to be yet, but I’m a lot better than before.

“I have to keep working and stay disciplined. I have to be in the gym, even when I don’t have a fight date. It’s got to be a lifestyle.

“I’ve learned different abilities that I can do during this training camp. I can throw different punches and combinations fighting at this weight.

“I was always a fighter who could come forward. But now I can switch it up. I can’t wait to show it on May 1.”

TGB Promotions promote the May 1 event. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Furthermore, a win for Ruiz could set up a huge PPV battle with ex-WBC champion Deontay Wilder in the final quarter of 2021.