Brock Jarvis improves to 19-0 with sixth-round stoppage in Canberra

Undefeated Brock Jarvis beat Nort Beauchamp in Canberra, Australia, as the featherweight improved his record to 19-0 on Friday.

Eric Armit picks up the results from down under.

Feather: Brock Jarvis (19-0) W TKO 6 Nort Beauchamp (18-4). Middle: Issac Hardman (9-0) W RTD 7 Mark Lucas (10-3). Super Feather: TC Priestley (4-4) W RTD 9 Ben Dencio (8-4).

Jarvis vs. Beauchamp

Jarvis makes it nineteen wins with the stoppage of Beauchamp. Initially, Jarvis looked to box at a distance, but as Beauchamp kept marching forward, Jarvis decided to get down in the trenches with him in a competitive opening round.

Jarvis scored with some savage rights and lefts in the second, but they just bounced off Beauchamp, who did not seem to possess a reverse gear. Beauchamp had some success as they fought inside in the third but were being hurt by body punches from Jarvis.

Beauchamp managed to pin Jarvis to the ropes at the start of the fourth, but by the end of the round, Jarvis landed so many devastating shots it was a wonder Beauchamp was still on his feet.

Jarvis upped his pace in the fifth, again scoring heavily to the body, with Beauchamp just hanging in the fight and no more.

Jarvis continued to bombard Beauchamp with punches in the sixth until the referee came in and stopped the fight despite vigorous protests from Beauchamp.

The Jeff Fenech-trained Jarvis, 23, has to be one of the best prospects in Australia, but he now needs to step up to a higher class of opponents.

He was defending his WBO Global title and collected the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title in this fight. Seventeen of his nineteen wins have come by KO/TKO.

Thai-born New Zealander Beauchamp has never been knocked down as an amateur or a pro, and you could see why in the way he absorbed everything Jarvis threw at him, but this is his second loss on the bounce.

Hardman vs. Lucas

Former MMA fighter Hardman stops Lucas in an Australian title defense. Lucas was making the fight early as both landed some strong punches. Lucas kept pressing over the third and fourth, but Hardman was boxing well and countering Lucas as he surged forward. It was still a close fight in the fifth, but a clash of heads opened a cut over the left eye of Lucas.

They both scored well in the sixth, but the superior power of Hardman was evident in the seventh as he handed out severe punishment to a fading Lucas, and at the end of the round, his corner pulled him out of the fight. The 24-year-old “The Headsplitter” from Brisbane has seven victories by KO/TKO.

He won the national title with a majority verdict over more experienced Tej Pratap Singh in December and was also defending the IBF Australasian and WBO Oriental titles.

First inside the distance defeat for Lucas, who had outpointed former IBO champion Renald Quinlan in his last fight in October 2019.

Priestley vs. Dencio

Former Australian champion Priestley regains the title with a second win over Dencio. This one was hard-fought all the way. Each had good spells.

Dencio was cut over his left eye in the second, but it was not a factor in the fight. Not a great deal of skill but plenty of interchanges of heavy punches.

The fight was posed to go either way after eight, but Priestley broke though in the ninth. He staggered Dencio with a right and put him down with another right.

Dencio managed to make it to his feet, but after the referee gave him a cautionary look, he decided Dencio was finished and stopped the fight.

Priestley had stopped Dencio in seven rounds to win the vacant Australian title in April 2019 but never defended the title, and it was declared vacant.

Now three losses in his last four fights for local fighter Dencio.