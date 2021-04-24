Tyson Fury backs cut up, ripped Billy Joe Saunders to dominate Canelo

Tyson Fury sees his long-time friend and fellow traveler Billy Joe Saunders dominating pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez on May 8th.

The heavyweight king made no bones about it when predicting Saunders would take the Mexican superstars crown to unify the division.

Saunders has got himself into fantastic shape during a brutal training camp and looks shredded for the fight.

In front of a massive crowd in Texas, Saunders has the opportunity to follow only the great Floyd Mayweather in defeating one of boxing’s most feared champions of the modern era.

TYSON FURY BACKING

Fury has no doubt.

“Billy Joe Saunders is 100% mentally in the right place,” pointed out Fury. “He knows what he has to do, and he will do it.

“He will rise above and claim greatness. I was written off many times in the past and have always come through.

“We are cut from the same cloth. We are the same breed of animals,” Fury added.

Concluding by giving Canelo some respect, Tyson Fury stated he expects Saunders to do more than win.

“Canelo has fought them all but never a fighting Gypsy. We are a different breed of animal from anything he has come across before.

“Yes, domination with the help of God.”

.@bjsaunders_ is 100% mentally in the right place, he knows what he has to do and he will do it, he will rise up 🔝 and claim greatness. i was wrote off many times in the past and have always come through, WE are cut from the same cloth, same breed of animals… pic.twitter.com/v1GukgViMH — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 22, 2021

Both fighters commented during a recent e-press conference with just two weeks to go until the big night.

“I feel like I am in my prime. I’m going to win, without a doubt,” stated Canelo.

“It’s a legacy fight because of what is on the line. It’s the pinnacle, the top of the mountain,” said Saunders.

“This is the best fight of 2021 so far – 70,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium for a Cinco De Mayo party. I cannot wait for this,” added Eddie Hearn.

CANELO vs. SAUNDERS INFO

Their blockbuster World Super-Middleweight unification clash occurs at Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, May 8, live worldwide on DAZN (not Mexico).

Mexican superstar Canelo (55-1-2 37 KOs) puts his WBC title on the line as Saunders (30-0 14 KOs) brings his WBO strap across the pond.

Saunders looks to extend his unbeaten pro record against the pound-for-pound king in front of the biggest sporting crowd for over a year in the US.

A stacked undercard supports the mammoth main event, with Elwin Soto (18-1 12 KOs) defending his WBO World Light-Flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama (32-8 12 KOs).

Kieron Conway (16-1-1 3 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title against Souleymane Cissokho (12-0 8 KOs).

Eddy Reynoso trained Cuban Heavyweight Frank Sanchez (17-0 13 KOs) meets Nagy Aguilera (21-10 14 KOs).

Mexican-American talent Marc Castro (2-0 2 KOs) fights on his third Canelo undercard.

Castro’s old amateur foe Keyshawn Davis (2-0 2 KOs) faces Jose Antonio Meza (6-4 1 KO) over six rounds.

It’s a family affair on the night with Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin Davis (1-0 1 KO) fights for the second time in the paid ranks.

Furthermore, Mexican Welterweight Christian Alan Gomez Duran (19-2-1 17 KOs) celebrating Cinco De Mayo weekend over eight rounds against an opponent to be named soon.