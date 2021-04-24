Ryan Garcia calls off fight as fans fear for boxing star’s mental health

Ryan Garcia has called off a scheduled WBC interim title fight with former world champion Javier Fortuna amidst concern for the lightweight star’s mental health.

Tipped to be a future pound-for-pound king, Garcia had a fight set for July 9th against Fortuna. It was happening is despite promising fans he wanted Gervonta Davis or Devin Haney next.

Garcia will now refocus his attention on himself, with just over two months until the fight was due to take place.

“I know this news may be disappointing to some of my fans, but I am announcing today that I am withdrawing from my July 9th fight,” said Garcia.

“At this time, it is important to manage my health and wellbeing. I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself.

“I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self. I want to Thank God, my family, my doctors, and my supporters.”

The mention of doctors had his supporters questioning whether it was an injury or something to do with his mindset. Whatever the reason, Garcia didn’t go into detail.

Fears over his mental health were a large part of the responses to his social media post.

DEVIN HANEY on RYAN GARCIA

Last week, Devin Haney accused Ryan Garcia of taking the easy option after offering him a WBC title shot.

A fight with Manny Pacquiao that Garcia announced as done was also premature into the bargain.

“He didn’t want to fight Tank (Davis). He didn’t want to fight Manny Pacquiao. It was just it was all promotion.

“And only time will tell what’s going on, and as everyone can see that he’s ducking me. Why fight for another mandatory when you could be fighting for a world title?”