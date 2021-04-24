Old Money No Problem: The Floyd Mayweather show goes on in 2021

Former five-weight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will continue his career despite being 44 years old and recently becoming a grandfather.

Mayweather is lining up a June return if you believe the click-baiters, who say either the 5th or the 6th is the legend’s date with his worst-ever destiny.

“Money” will fight a talentless YouTuber bereft of any fundamental boxing skills in a pure and unadulterated cash grab on his part. But knowing Floyd’s track record for sniffing out a business opportunity, who can blame him?

If there’s a massive paycheck to take home, why not get it? – The only downside to the situation is that the vlogger in the opposite corner dares to call himself a professional boxer.

We all know he’s far from that, but if Mayweather had any grace towards the fans, he’d call it the non-pro exhibition it is. That’s the only bone of contention WBN would have in this case.

As everybody knows, Mayweather will only fight exhibitions from now on. Whatever he does will not count on his record. That’s fine.

At 50-0, Mayweather is content to let that C.V lie. Even attempting to go for 51-0 against a YouTuber would be a criminal offense in the eyes of the purists.

Therefore, any event – whether on Showtime or Fanmio – will not have any skill involved.

Either Mayweather toys with this clown and makes him suffer or wins in the first round at a canter. Even with a 30-pound weight disadvantage.

No doubt that the social media “influencer’s” followers will say he has a chance in this fight, but they are not boxing fans. They don’t have the first clue about what it takes to face a skilled technician like Floyd Mayweather.

Anyone who even says he’s got a chance is clueless. Even a recent bookmaker who gave odds of only 1-20 for a Mayweather win and 9-1 against the pretender is kidding themselves.

Any millionaire out there with twenty million to spare should put it all on Mayweather and make a million. Better still, put one hundred million on and make a good five back. It’s an easy return.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER ODDS

The odds should read at least 1-5000 in favor of Floyd Mayweather. There’s more chance of Leicester City winning the Premier League again than Floyd losing this fight.

Despite this fact, the event will sell as it’s Floyd Mayweather vs. someone who has a mass of people following his socials who like him.

That reason alone is enough to garner Mayweather’s interest. All we need to know now is when and where the freak show will take place.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.