Deontay Wilder announces career intentions after returning to training

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is back in the gym, preparing to return to the ring and already plotting his career path.

Wilder hasn’t fought since a February 2020 defeat to Tyson Fury due to the ongoing pandemic and his desire to spend time with his family.

Predictions “The Bronze Bomber” would retire were way off the mark, as co-manager Shelly Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News on many occasions.

Now, the five-year reigning belt holder intends to do damage once again and revealed his focus is on gaining revenge over Fury.

“The action of harming someone because they have harmed oneself. Revenge,” said Wilder plainly when pictured alongside long-time trainer partner Malik Scott this week.

At 35, Wilder knows there isn’t much time to get back to the top of the heavyweight landscape. Especially now that Fury has committed to a two-fight saga with former target Anthony Joshua.

Facing a spell on the outside despite mediation with Fury over their contracted trilogy, Wilder has to stay busy against top opponents during the interim.

Charles Martin, Adam Kownacki, or Robert Helenius would be ideal preparation for Wilder. Then a potential Pay Per View blockbuster with Andy Ruiz Jr.

WBN has made it no secret that Al Haymon has no hesitation in pitting the two ex-top division kings together. The bout could happen by the end of 2021.

DEONTAY WILDER COMEBACK

Until the announcement gets made on Wilder’s possible summer comeback, he’s ticking over with “The Odd Guy” in training. The pair have been close for years and even shared the ring in 2014.

On that occasion, Wilder claimed a knockout in just 96 seconds. The fight took place at the Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Scott helps to keep Wilder sharp in sparring these days and is an integral part of the American puncher’s team.

When posting the snap of the pair himself, Scott said details of Wilder’s return were imminent.

“Great session tonight, comrade. It’s almost that time again, baby,” he said.