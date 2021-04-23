Regis Prograis confirms Adrien Broner fight is in the pipeline

Al Bello / Triller

Super-lightweight star Regis Prograis has opened up on plans to fight the multi-weight champion, Adrien Broner, in the future.

Fresh from his sixth-round stoppage of Ivan Redkach on Saturday night, Prograis discussed his future alongside various other subjects.

Appearing on the Ak and Barak Show with Sirius XM, the World Boxing Super Series finalist laid out his blueprint.

He also has crosshairs on his WBSS rival, Josh Taylor.

“I had a good sparring session with Adrien Broner. We had headgear on and everything because I fear the power I deliver can hurt my sparring partners a lot,” he told Sirius XM.

“Either later this year or next year, I will be fighting Adrien Broner. I’ll definitely fight Josh Taylor before I go to Broner.

“Josh Taylor is such a great fighter. In a fight against Ramirez, I think Taylor can get one on him and outbox him.

“The only time mental warfare got to me was when I fought Josh Taylor. I really wanted to beat up Taylor.”

Touching on the Redkach fight, which ended in controversy, he added: “In the fight with Redkach, I hit him heavily in the body, and he gassed out hard.

“Redkach didn’t hit me one bit. Once I hit him in the 6th, I knew he was knocked out and was looking for a way out of the fight.

“I really want that KO in my record. The clean stoppage was my goal, and Redkach took my glory that night.

“Before the fights, Ivan Redkach and I were friendly to each other at the gym. It’s a shame it had to end up where we are now post-fight night.”

Prograis could be in line for Jose the Ramirez vs. Taylor fight winner in Las Vegas next month.

Catch all things Boxing. @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156. The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-2p ET.

At the Fights w/ @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET.