Boxing gets ready for another slice of Prince Naseem Hamed

@aadam.hamed

Boxing has another Prince Naseem Hamed on their hands as son Aadam proved to be a ringer for his father as he continues boxing training.

Aadam, 21, is attempting to follow in his famous world champion winning pops as he works hard in the gym.

Hamed has been working out at Rathbone Boxing Club in preparation for an expected run in the pro ranks.

Judging by his videos, Hamed is on the path to making a name for himself. It comes after the exploits of one of British boxing’s greats of the modern era.

PRINCE NASEEM HAMED

Prince Naseem the first lower-weight boxer to crack American Pay Per View on the back of signing a massive deal with HBO.

Outside of the ring, endorsements with Adidas and other brands made Hamed one of the most marketable fighters in his day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadam hamed (@aadam.hamed)

UK OFFSPRING SCENE

Hamed has a lot to live up to but certainly has the confidence his dad once possessed when becoming the UK’s answer to Marmite.

Posts stating, “Hungry for success” and “Putting in the graft” would suggest Hamed is deadly serious about competing in the professional ranks.

Promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren will no doubt be aware of Hamed’s continued training. It could just be a matter of time before an offer comes Aadam’s way.

If Hamed does sign on the dotted line, he’ll join the sons of Chris Eubank, Ricky Hatton, and Nigel Benn on the UK scene.

Eubank’s son Chris Jr. is already a name on British shores. He recently branched out to train in the United States with legend Roy Jones Jr.

Hatton’s offspring Campbell has just turned pro under Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. He made a successful debut last month.

As for Benn, Conor is on the cusp of big things at welterweight. Lately, he blasted out Samuel Vargas in super-quick time.

Let’s hope Aadam has some “rocket launchers” of his own to enter the fray alongside those famous boxing names.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.