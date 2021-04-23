Mayweather, Pacquiao, Tyson among the boxers fond of gambling

@mannypacquiao

You can often meet world-famous people like Manny Pacquiao who gamble in their free time to earn some extra money or have fun with a dose of adrenaline.

Famous boxers gambling

Speaking about famous boxers makes sense for them to place bets on long-tested online or offline casinos because they already understand how the world of sports works, which punters can trust sites and establishments, and what event deserves their attention and perhaps may not bring bad money.

There are many interesting stories related to boxing and boxers who have been fond of betting today. Most of the time, boxers are usually great at gambling because they know how to use winning strategies. Here are some of the famous boxers playing in the casino.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has built a solid reputation in the boxing world since his 50th boxing win against Conor McGregor. The well-known boxer said that he made a bet on himself of 400 thousand dollars for this match. Floyd also mentioned that he was betting on other sports that evening, which increased his winnings to $ 800,000.

Mayweather also bets on casino games. He talks quite openly about his gambling success on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. His rates have increased net worth significantly over the years. Most often, Mayweather bets on NBA games or boxing. And that makes him a source of inspiration for most of the players who follow his lead.

Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield once fought Mike Tyson. While most people consider these two talented boxers to be sworn enemies, they are very similar in many ways. One of the common habits is enthusiasm and love for gambling.

Evander lost a lot of money to fund the three divorces he had over the years, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a successful player. He is one of those who make very small deposits on various sports, including boxing. In his spare time, Holyfield also bets on casino games. “You have to balance your cash flow while gambling, so you don’t lose your funds in the long run,” he mused.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is one of the most aggressive world champions. Over the years, he has managed to win many games. While this champion is in the spotlight of the whole world, he does a few socially unacceptable things that help him relax and have fun.

One of them is sports betting, where his main focus is on boxing. There are other sports he is interested in, including casino games. His bets are really serious and not always reasonable, which is why this is how he manages to spend most of his income.

Vinnie Pazienza

Vinnie Pazienza is a famous boxer who is addicted to gambling and once even went into debt due to poor management of his finances. He invested his money in the stock market in a hazardous project, and Vinnie ended up losing a lot of money thoughtlessly.

Winnie is a famous champion, but his gambling addiction has given him more and more problems over the years. The games he played consisted of table games and poker, where he placed six-figure bets. Winnie loved sports betting, especially boxing, and in his free time, he enjoys online gambling to clear his mind and relax.

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is one of Mayweather’s main rivals and an avid casino player. He increases his income by making big bets. The boxer has been called a gambling addict several times for making indiscriminate bets. He makes any bet that he thinks is capable of bringing him much more profit. His bets include boxing or cockfighting, where he once made a $ 360,000 bet.

Pacquiao loves to play in casinos worldwide: fans have seen him more than once in casinos in Australia and Macau, where he played table games. The boxer also often travels to Las Vegas, where Pacquiao plays poker. Although Manny struggles with his gambling addiction, he regularly visits casinos to relax and have some fun.

Most people were inspired by the public display of gambling and winnings from their star boxing idols, which has fueled the incredible development of the casino and betting industry around the world and the online space. However, beginners should avoid the habit of constantly betting if they want to be successful in the long run because the more you bet, the more you want to keep betting and the less you think about your finances.

But please gamble responsibly!