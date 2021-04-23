Leonard Ellerbe blows his top over ‘stupid’ Floyd Mayweather report

@floydmayweather

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe blew his top this week after a report over the former pound for pound king’s forthcoming fight rights.

Stark rumors of Al Haymon having control of Mayweather’s comeback fight against a YouTuber were quickly dismissed out of hand by an enraged Ellerbe.

Irked by the claims, Ellerbe launched into an expletive-laden response.

“Floyd owns all the rights to his fights. It just goes to show you how stupid that sounds,” snapped Ellerbe. “By the way, we all work together over here. That’s how we get s— done!

“Have a great evening!”

Continuing, Ellerbe said: “This about as true as them fake a– numbers you running around reporting about last week’s PPV (YouTuber) event.

“Again, I repeat, Floyd owns his rights. There is no ‘as well!'”

Concluding but getting angrier, the long-time boxing friend of Mayweather stated: “You are just making s— up, what the f– are you talking about (here)?

“None of this is true!”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER SUMMER RETURN

At present, an official announcement on Floyd Mayweather’s next outing should go down before the end of the month.

Mayweather is currently touting venues for a summer ‘fight’, looking at Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and Miami.

The favorite would be Las Vegas, provided the whole place is at total capacity by then. If it isn’t, then Miami or Dallas could lead the way.

Fanmio, who was previously involved in broadcasting the event, is not yet confirmed to be involved this time around.

At 44 and recently becoming a grandpa, Mayweather plans to give away between 30 and 50 pounds in weight to a vlogger.

Despite this scenario, Mayweather remains a big favorite to win.

It’s a freak show and one that capitalizes on the new fad that sees anyone with a decent social media following given a boxing license.

We sadly live in a time when boxing skills don’t matter against the mighty dollar. And who better to take advantage of that than the great ‘Money’ man himself.

Whatever happens, the fans won’t be the winners.

