Sky Sports boxing future questioned – Matchroom Box Office imminent?

News that Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is extending his media group into the live streaming arena has brought big questions regarding Sky Sports boxing coverage.

Matchroom, a company which Hearn now has total control of after his father Barry stepped away, continues to expand to fit the Essex man’s ambitions.

Their latest venture is the acquisition of Loop Streaming and Productions Limited.

Production specialists Loop offer live streaming services, leading Hearn to buy them out fully under his Matchroom Media Limited brand.

Alongside his latest purchase, Hearn has strengthened his partnership with DAZN by confirming Canelo vs. Saunders will get televised in the UK on their app.

SKY SPORTS BOXING

Only Mexico will be offered Pay Per View for the fight, leaving Sky Sports and their Box Office service out of action.

The clash will represent the first major event Sky Sports won’t televise. All other Matchroom events from their UK stable will surely follow suit soon.

If this happens, it would only leave Sky with Anthony Joshua and Matchroom’s UK Pay Per View fighters on the payroll.

But the question is, how long until Hearn opens his own UK Pay Per View platform to cut out the middle man?

That’s the danger Sky now faces. They had put all their eggs in Hearn’s basket.

Regarding Loop, which represents another step towards Matchroom producing their own televised events, Director of Programming and Chief Executive Katie Hearn was delighted with the move.

“After many years working alongside Loop, we’re delighted that they will now be a part of the Matchroom Group,” Hearn said. “We look forward to joining forces to grow our production services.

“We have always been impressed by their progressive approach. Also, Loop’s quality live productions for both OTT and linear platforms. We are excited to push on together with more broadcasts.”

MATCHROOM IN-HOUSE

Matchroom also confirmed that Nick Oldfield, the current Head of Production at Loop, will be Managing Director.

Oldfield reaffirmed that Matchroom is indeed planning to push on with their self-owned productions.

“Katie and Matchroom’s plans to grow its in-house production arm is very exciting,” pointed out Oldfield.

“Loop prides itself on its innovative, aggressive, and streamlined production workflows.

“Couple this with Matchroom’s ever growing array of new live OTT and broadcast events makes for a refreshing move in the industry.

“We can’t wait to get started!”

Matchroom Box Office, anyone? – Is it simply a matter of time?

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.