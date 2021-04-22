Jaron Ennis reveals three top welterweights on his shortlist

Amanda Westcott

Rising star Jaron Ennis is looking to shake up the stacked boxing welterweight division after his latest impressive victory.

“Boots” appeared on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer to discuss his future. Ennis told Custer why he thinks he’s the most talented fighter in the division.

He also revealed who he wants to step into the ring with next and when he will be the world champion.

Ennis on why he’s the most talented fighter in the welterweight division

“I can box, I fight on the inside, I’m strong, fast, powerful, everything you need, I have it,” he pointed out. “I’m well-rounded in everything.

“I think this division, they’re only good at one thing or two things, but I’m good at everything.

Ennis on who he wants next in the ring

“I want the top three or top five guys (like Keith Thurman, Shawn Porters, or Yordenis Ugas). That way, it will put me in line for a world title by the end of the year or the beginning of 2022.

“I want all the great fights and fight all the best fighters, and that’s the goal.”

JARON ENNIS TALENT

“I haven’t shown the world my full potential. I’ve shown like 30%, 40%. I feel like I really haven’t had to go into my bag yet to show my full potential.

“In my last fight, I was warming up, and I end up getting a knockout.

Ennis’ goal to be world champion this year

That’s the goal, fight the best, work my way up. I know I got to work my way up, I know they’re not just going to pick me and fight me, and I respect it.

“I’m going to continue to work my way up to the world title, keep beating everybody they put in front of me.

“Eventually, I’ll be a world champion. I figure it will be the end of this year or the beginning of 2022.

Listen to more from The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer on YouTube and Linktree.