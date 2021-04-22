Jamaine Ortiz primed for step up in class, says trainer Rocky Gonzalez

Rocky Gonzalez, the head trainer for undefeated lightweight prospect Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (14-0, 8 KOs) is confident that, despite the obvious risk, his boxer is ready for unbeaten Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) this Saturday night (Apr. 24) at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 8-round Adorno vs. Ortiz fight, streaming live on ESPN+, will be part of the Top Rank card headlined (on ESPN) by WBO World featherweight champion Emanuel Navarette (32-1, 24 KOs) defending his title against challenger Christopher Diaz (26-2, 16 KOs).

The 24-year-old Ortiz, fighting out of Worcester, Massachusetts, was a decorated amateur boxer who is the reigning WBC USNBC (U.S.) Silver lightweight champion, as well as a former WBC World Youth lightweight titlist.

“I remember getting a call from Mr. B (Ortiz’ promoter Jimmy Burchfield, Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES))) who mentioned a few names we had heard before,” Rocky explained.

“We took the fight against this kid because Jamaine is at the point, I believe, where he has impressed a lot of people. He has focused on his mistakes and wants to fight the best competition. I’ve slowed him down more than anybody (from taking a risky fight like this).

“We had great sparring. (Somerville Boxing Club trainer) Alex Rivera had Jamaine spar with (23-0 welterweight) Rashidi Ellis and a few young fighters. A lot of other local trainers like (Boston trainer) Hector Bermudez helped us out a lot with some good work. Jamaine is ready to make this move, I believe he’ll be victorious.”

Ortiz caught the attention of fight fans outside of New England last November on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones, Jr. pay-per-view event registering a sensational seventh-round knockout of Sulaiman Segawa (13-3-1, 4 KOs), who had never been previously stopped.

“This fight will bring the best out of both these young fighters,” Gonzalez said. “Adorno is the same as Jamaine. He switches stances and does it all. He’s a boxer-puncher who can take you out. He hasn’t fought anybody like Jamaine, though. He can pop but Jamaine can take a good punch.

“Jamaine is hungry with a good work ethic. The last fight he knocked out a guy with a body shot who had never been stopped. We support putting him in a fight like this to prove to everybody what we know he can do. Jamaine is stepping up!”

Adorno vs. Ortiz is co-promoted by Top Rank and Classic Entertainment and Sports.

“We will witness the future of boxing Saturday night in this bout,” Burchfield commented. “I complement both camps for accepting this fight. These are the type of fights my fighter, Jamaine Ortiz, wants. He wants to fight the best and be a world champion. I have all the confidence in the world that the boxing world will see the future of boxing, Jamaine Ortiz, come out with a big victory Saturday night.”

Ortiz is managed by Providence businessman Dick Shappy.

“Our management team (including Eddie Imondi) believes we have a future world champion,” Shappy remarked. “We are very confident that the boxing world will discover what we’ve known for a while. Jamaine Ortiz.is ready!”