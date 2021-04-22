Jr. Double: Chris Eubank Jr. slowly morphing into mentor Roy Jones Jr.

Chris Eubank Jr. is just days away from returning to the ring, but fans couldn’t help noticing something distinct in a recent picture of the British star. It seems he’s morphing into Roy Jones Jr.

The former two-time IBO champion posting a photo on social media, and many of those who scrolled past it, had to do a double-take.

Eubank looks so much like his mentor that it’s hard to distinguish between the two unless you really look closely.

Next weekend, ‘NxtGen’ will enter the ring for his debut under Sauerland’s new Wasserman Boxing brand. He faces the unheralded Marcus Morrison in Manchester.

The Pay Per View bill is topped by a heavyweight contest between Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker, which Eubank Jr. will aim to take the shine off.

At 31, Eubank Jr. is no stranger to Pay Per View fights. On two occasions, he headlined on the briefly engaged ITV Box Office run.

The last was a solid victory over James DeGale before Eubank then moved over to work with Al Haymon.

But due to the pandemic, a scheduled fight with Jermall Charlo – which WBN reported first – fell apart.

A win over Matt Korobov was supposed to lead into that battle. But ultimately, it had to be scrapped.

CHRIS EUBANK JR REFOCUSED

The Brightman remained in the United States at the height of the lockdown, honing his craft before deciding to fight once again in the UK.

But WBN understands that options remain open for Eubank Jr. on both sides of the Atlantic.

A huge favorite to defeat Morrison, Eubank Jr. will be looking to remind the UK fans of his obvious talents.

Much-touted for a world title run during his earlier days, only a loss to Billy Joe Saunders set Eubank back until George Groves came along.

That 2018 victory for Groves was much closer than Eubank gets credit for, and since then, he’s linked up with Jones to improve himself further.

Not only that – but to seemingly model his appearance on the boxing legend into the bargain.

