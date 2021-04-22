The amazing transformation of former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Mark Robinson

Andy Ruiz Jr. is loving life under Canelo Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso as the Mexican takes his first step on the road to heavyweight title redemption.

“The Destroyer” whipped himself into great shape during weeks of camp under the ex-Trainer of the Year. Ruiz is now confident he can make amends.

Winning the world heavyweight title in 2019 when pummeling Anthony Joshua, Ruiz put on weight and slacked off until he eventually surrendered the belts in their return.

Waiting patiently to come back after the pandemic hit, Ruiz is in superb shape as he readies to face Chris Arreola on Pay Per View next month.

“I’m motivated for May 1. We’re both training hard and working every day for this one. My mentality is where it needs to be, and I’m ready to put on a great performance,” said Ruiz.

“Eddy sees the potential that I have, and he told me that I needed to have discipline if I was going to work with him.

ANDY RUIZ JR DEDICATION

“I don’t think I’ve ever been truly 100 percent dedicated until now.

“I have great champions surrounding me like Canelo Alvarez, Oscar Valdez, and Ryan Garcia, who help motivate me, and it’s a blessing to be learning from Eddy every single day.

“Working with Eddy has helped change my mentality. His mentality is that we can’t take anything for granted in this sport.

“We’ve been working on a lot of different things, and I have the ability to do a lot of new things with Eddy.

“I can’t wait to show everyone the new Andy Ruiz Jr. on May 1 because I’m more motivated right now than I ever have been before.

“I learned a lot from every trainer that I’ve had, and I’m grateful for all of them.

“With Eddy, he likes to perfect every single punch and every movement in the ring. That level of detail is something that I’ve never had on this level.”

On his opponent, Ruiz added: “I have known Chris Arreola since I turned professional. He’s a Mexican warrior just like me.

“I expect him to come at me with everything he has. This fight is going to be an action packed event between fighters who do not go backward.

“I will be smart and ready to do whatever it takes to get the win and put myself back in position to become heavyweight champion again.”

Ruiz has lost a large portion of his body mass index. He goes into the fight as a big favorite.

The FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View takes place on May 1. Priced at $49.99.