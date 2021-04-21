India impressive as AIBA Youth World Championships reach closing stages

Altogether 40 women’s and men’s boxers from 13 nations became finalists at the AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships and will fight for gold medals in Kielce:

– India, Russia: 8 finalists

– Kazakhstan: 6 finalists

– Ukraine, Uzbekistan: 4 finalists

– Poland: 3 finalists

– Armenia, Cuba, France, Japan, Moldova, Montenegro, Turkey: 1 finalist

Finalist nations in the women’s competition:

– India: 7 finalists

– Russia: 3 finalists

– Kazakhstan, Poland, Uzbekistan: 2 finalists

– France, Moldova, Turkey, Ukraine: 1 finalist

Finalist nations in the men’s competition:

– Russia: 5 finalists

– Kazakhstan: 4 finalists

– Ukraine: 3 finalists

– Uzbekistan: 2 finalists

– Armenia, Cuba, India, Japan, Montenegro, Poland: 1 finalist

Finalists by Confederations at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships:

– Europe (EUBC): 20 finalists

– Asia (ASBC): 19 finalists

– America (AMBC): 1 finalist