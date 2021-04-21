Draftkings Sportsbook promo code: Get up to $1000 as a sign up bonus

This article looks at the DraftKings promo code which is a great way of experiencing the DraftKings site with some interesting bonuses.

The experience and need for DraftKings sportsbook promo code

Welcome Offer – Sports: Potential to receive up to $1000 in site credits

Welcome Offer – Casino: Exclusive 24 x 7 access to live dealer games

Refer a friend bonus – Get up to $100 for referring friends

Need for a DraftKings sportsbook promo code?

The DraftKings site manages to provide users with a ton of features. Often, this would be more than sufficient to embark on the betting journey. However, the minefield of competitors makes it important for DraftKings to provide some added extras in the form of bonuses. This is where the DraftKings promo code comes in with its ability to offer something extra to users as bonuses. One merely needs to end the promo code at the time of the request. It does not necessarily provide the bonus on its own, as users need to meet other requirements, but it is the first step towards a world of advantages.

How one can register on the platform using the DraftKings sportsbook promo code term?

One should be able to create an account on this site by:

Visit the official site and looking for the signup button Initiate the registration page by clicking on this button Provide the details requested on the registration page along with input of the DraftKings promo code Agree to terms and conditions of this site to finish registration

Bonuses available in different stages and their terms

The welcome offer is available to the DraftKings sportsbook promo code and it has the potential to deliver $1000 dollars in bonus by matching the deposit at 20%. This deposit can be placed from a state where DraftKings operates.

Welcome offer’s terms

The welcome offer will be credited to the user’s withdrawal balance only when it has been wagered 25 times. This wagering requirement should be made inside 90 days from the credit of the bonus. When the user is trying to receive the bonus, they have to make sure that the qualifying bet is only placed on markets that have odds of -300 or more. Only one deposit from the player is accepted for this bonus, which is one of the biggest in the segment.

Reviewing the platform’s additional features

Customer Support Quality

There are several options provided in the customer support section with a key choice being live chat feature. The user can make use of postcard and email features. Apart from the choices, the support options are excellent in their ability to offer quick assistance to users – at all times of the day.

Banking Options

In order to claim the bonuses using the DraftKings sportsbook promo code, users need a robust banking segment.

Deposit

This is indeed the case at DraftKings, where users can use the options like credit cards, PayPal, and more. Depending on the option chosen, the limits would be applicable on the deposits.

Withdrawals

Just like the deposit section, there are many withdrawal options open to the user. They can take out funds using options like:

Cage pick up

Check

ACH

PayPal

Betting from a mobile device

The world of DraftKings on a mobile device is split up into three versions – live, daily fantasy sports, and sportsbook. Depending on the need and interests of the user, these individual apps can be downloaded to be run on devices with Android or iOS. The interface offered by these apps are very similar to the desktop theme. For those interested in betting, the app makes sure that its coverage is vast and substantial.

Review and summary of the DraftKings site

DraftKings is undoubtedly a remarkable platform to consider for betting on sports. The presence of many states and the enormous popularity has not diminished the product offering from the brand. It continues to be a leader in terms of the user experience, while it can improve the payment methods supported.

Important FAQs regarding the site

What is the license held by DraftKings?

DraftKings in New Jersey runs with the license from New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. In Indiana state, the site operates using a license from the Indian Gambling Commission.

What is the minimum age requirement?

For someone to be part of DraftKings in the United States, the minimum age depends on the state of residence. For example, New Jersey has a requirement that users need to be at least 21.

Is the location verified during every access?

Yes, location verification is a key part of the user experience process.

What is the timeframe for withdrawals?

The timeframe taken up by withdrawal requests would range from two days to 3 weeks.

What responsible gambling features are offered?

DraftKings comes up with many responsible gambling features like self-exclusion for the user.

Top 3 reasons to bet with this bookmaker

There are reasons to consider DraftKings over competitors. Some of the top three choices would be:

Solid mobile experience

The importance of mobile betting in today’s world can be stressed. As a leader in the interface department, DraftKings has been able to seamlessly integrate mobile betting apps to the user experience should users want to access the site from a smaller device. There are different official apps given out by the brand for this purpose.

Amazing promotions

The list of stunning bonuses provided by DraftKings does not seem to stop. Even though the user has to go through stages where a promo has to be entered, it is a small inconvenience in the bigger picture. The site is able to enhance the experience by providing bonuses, which come with relatively easy requirements that can be met by the player.

Great betting system and coverage

There are many options available for the punter wants to bet using the coverage provided by DraftKings. After starting out as a place for daily fantasy sports, this place has grown a lot in recent years. Now, the sports coverage is on par with the best and DraftKings even sets the benchmark in many regards.