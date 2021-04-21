Best sports betting apps for US punters

There are plenty of sports betting apps in the United States right now, but which are the best to choose? Read on to find out our selection.

Best sportsbook apps: The Top Five

Sports betting is officially open for business in a number of states, and punters could not be happier with the interest that major brands have been showing in this market. The market is truly hotting up in 2021. There are more brands available for you to sign up with than ever before, and it just seems like they are all as good as each other. But is that really the case?

It takes a fair bit of research to discover what really separates the best from the rest, which is precisely what we have done for you. Just check out this listing of the best sports betting apps below to find out more.

DraftKings – a leader in the North American market

DraftKings is one of the largest and most prestigious brands that you could possibly sign up with in North America. The only other brand that even comes close to what DraftKings has available is FanDuel, and both of these betting apps are a cut above the rest really. DraftKings has a simply fantastic sportsbook offering through its app, with impressive markets for sports like football, soccer, tennis, hockey, and baseball.

Needless to say, if you are a fan of sports betting, this should definitely be a brand that you consider signing up with. DraftKings is also serving up a risk-free sports bet for new customers up to a maximum value of $500, which is one of the best offers that we have come across in 2021.

bet365 – Awesome rewards and great products

By signing up with bet365, you will get the best of both worlds. It has a phenomenal sports betting set up, and also a range of casino games for all members to play. What we love about the bet365 sportsbook is just how creative it actually is. You can find event specials on almost a daily basis, along with enhanced odds, and even live streaming of important sporting events. Check wagering or balance requirements before trying to access streaming services.

With more than 20 sports to bet on and hundreds of casino games at your fingertips through the app, bet365 is definitely a site that ticks a lot of key boxes. It may not be as established in the United States as some of the other brands on this list, but let us assure you that the quality you can find with this site is sublime.

Fanduel – A tried and testing betting site

Much like Draftkings before it, Fanduel is relatively new to the sportsbook scene, but has a lot of experience in daily fantasy sports. To start with, Fanduel has an absolutely awesome sportsbook offering, with more than 20 sports to bet on and hundreds of markets offered for top events. Beyond the sportsbook, there are some of the best casino games that you can find today within its live casino and main casino.

The total range of welcome bonuses you can get with Unibet is greater than $500 too, so what do you really have to lose by downloading this app?

betMGM – One of the best product ranges around

betMGM is one of the best sports betting apps you can currently select in the United States. This brand was actually one of the first to dive into the market, and since its sportsbook launch, the site has grown to now have thousands of members. By registering, you gain direct access to leading casino games and a fantastic sportsbook range. In fact, this range includes markets for some of the very best sporting events in North America, such as The Superbowl, NBA Playoffs, and US Open Tennis.

Don’t think for a second that betMGM isn’t hot on bonuses either. There is an enticing sportsbook welcome offer on the cards when using the app, and the same applies for casino.

William Hill – Exceptional welcome bonus on offer

Between the William Hill sportsbook and casino apps, you can lock-in over $500 risk-free play. Obviously that is rather impressive, and it actually puts William Hill on a par with the likes of FanDuel and DraftKings in terms of the value that is open to new customers. This is already a major positive about the William Hill betting app, but we should also stress that this site has some of the best odds for sports out of any other brand.

When you compare the available prices for leading events in American Football, basketball, hockey, and baseball, few betting apps even come close to William Hill.

Selecting a betting app that is right for you

Great welcome bonus

In the interest of getting the most out of signing up on a site, it is important that you check the value of the welcome bonus before actually registering. There is certainly no shortage of top sports betting apps today where you can grab a decent welcome bonus, so just do your homework and find the site that seems the most appropriate for you. Some even have a casino and sports welcome bonus for you to use, so do keep this in mind.

Competitive sports odds

Since sports betting is one of the key products that you can find on this site, it is worth your while to check that the odds you are receiving are some of the best in the market. You can check this by comparing the odds for a certain event with a competitor site, and if the odds are higher with the site you are thinking of joining, you can be sure that the odds are competitive. In the long run, this can make a big difference in the amount of money that you could potentially win.

Decent graphics for casino games

Nobody wants to use a site where the graphics are poor or where the gameplay lags. For this reason, it is worth your time to investigate some of the online reviews about the casino section of a site, as this can be a real indicator of the quality that you can expect. Simply put, the better the graphics, the better your casino gaming experience will be.

Great usability

Mobile apps are generally much easier to use when you compare them to browser play. But with that said, it is always a good idea to download an app and see how easy it is to actually use before you decide to sign up.

How to go ahead and install these betting apps

Look up the app in the relevant app store

Once you have decided on an appropriate betting app, and you are 100% sure that you want to register with that site, you will need to download the app from the correct app store. You probably know this already, but if you have an Android device you will need to download the app from the Google Play store, and if you have an Apple device, you simply need to search for the app within the app store.

Push the install button

You should find the respective app without any problems at all, and once you have actually found the app, you then simply need to click the install button just like you would when downloading any other app. Just know that if you are downloading the app on an Android device, you will need to trust the APK file before it will actually download onto your device.

Wait for the app to download and sign in

Providing that you have an adequate internet connection, the app should be installed on your device within just a few seconds. If it doesn’t download as it should, you may not have enough space on your device, or you may just need to try it again once you have a stronger internet connection. With that said, most people will have no difficulties in downloading the app.

Use your welcome bonus and continue playing

Shortly after you have installed the app and registered, or signed in if you already have an account, you should make the most of the welcome bonus that you can get. Whether this is a sportsbook welcome bonus or a casino welcome bonus, just make sure that you actually use it before it expires. This is a great way to make some quick bets without actually risking your own money, which is always a positive thing when engaging in any kind of online betting.

After you’ve used the welcome bonus, you should then take some time to explore the rest of the site and see what is available.

Top sports betting apps – FAQs

Do all sports betting apps offer new player bonuses?

Yes. You will usually find that the majority of online bookies do have new player bonuses. This is the main way in which betting brands attract people to sign up in the first place, and as a new customer, you can take advantage of as many of these welcome bonuses as you like.

What are the requirements to bet online in the USA?

All of the best sports betting betting apps that are mentioned in this post are governed by state gambling laws. This means that you need to be at least 21 years of age and be located within the state to make any bets.

What are the major sports I should try and bet on?

Some of the major sports that you could consider are American football, basketball, baseball, hockey, boxing, soccer, and tennis.

What are the main kinds of casino games I can play?

Whenever you find that a site has an online casino for you to use, you’ll find several categories of casino games. These categories include slot gaming, table games, live casino games, and occasionally scratchcards if you want to mix things up a little bit.

Is it safe and secure to gamble from mobile apps?

Absolutely. It is 100% safe and secure to gamble from the mobile apps that we have mentioned within this post. This is because all of the apps operate using state-of-the-art security software.

Do the brands on this page have good customer support teams?

All of the brands on this page have a decent customer support network. You will usually find that there are several methods for you to contact the support teams, and some of the more common methods include social media messaging, 24/7 live chat through the app, as well as email and phone support.

How long do I have to wait for winnings to appear in my account?

You do not need to wait very long at all for winnings to appear in your account. Whether you have made a winning sports bet or won some cash in the casino, the funds should appear in your account almost immediately.

Is it quite easy to fund my account on these apps?

Yes. It is very easy to fund your account through these apps, and that is because there are many methods open for you to use. In fact, some of the more common methods you can use at the time of writing include debit and credit cards, prepaid cards, bank transfers, and even e-wallets such as PayPal.

Am I restricted to how many bonuses I can use?

Not at all. You can use as many of the available bonuses as you like through these apps, as there are no restrictions placed on any members regarding this.

Are all of these apps legal to use?

All of the mobile apps that we have mentioned on this page are 100% legal and licensed to provide online betting services. Check your state’s regulations for further information.