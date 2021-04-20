Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa heads to Carson in California on May 15

WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Luis Nery and unbeaten rising star Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa will meet in a championship duel that will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, May 15 headlining action live on SHOWTIME® in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® televised undercard will feature former unified super bantamweight world champion Danny Roman facing the tough, hard-hitting Ricardo Espinoza in the co-main event and rising contender Xavier Martinez taking on the experienced Abraham Montoya in a WBA Super Featherweight Title Eliminator to kick off the telecast.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event.