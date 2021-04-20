“Kid Austin” Floyd Schofield Jr. returns to action on May 8 in Orlando

Faith Adorne/RetroChrs Media

“Kid Austin” Floyd Schofield Jr. is racking up wins in 2021, fighting in Florida, Mexico and Georgia. His next stop is May 8 in Orlando, Florida on a card promoted by Lank King Boxing Promotions, at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

“May 8 I’m looking to be 5-0,” Kid Austin said. “Then we’ll fight again on Telemundo the 21st. Another fight I’m looking forward to is going back to Atlanta in June.

“I fought a lot of my amateur career there, and won my fourth fight at Buckhead Fight Club April 3, so it’s kind of like a homecoming to be there.” As the wins come, so does the competition, and Floyd is ready.

“Every day I train hard, and work on perfecting my skills so whoever steps in the ring against me will feel the results.”

Outside the ring, Floyd is also making efforts to give back to the community of Austin.

“Mother’s Day we’re planning a lunch for mothers and children at the Austin Shelter for Women and Children, then sometime in the fall I’m gonna do some work with the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation that was started by Matthew McConnaughey, to work with the kids in the foundation.”