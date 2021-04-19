Tyson Fury refuses to discuss Deontay Wilder, meets slimline Andy Ruiz Jr.

Original PBC upload: Nayk Tyson (@boxing_bird81)

Tyson Fury had a significant “no comment” when asked about Deontay Wilder over the weekend before staging a meeting with former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

The WBC ruler was all smiles alongside Ruiz when the pair went face-to-face for the first time. The coming together took place courtesy of trainer Jorge Capetillo in Las Vegas.

Capetillo takes credit for saving Fury’s undefeated record when working as cutman against Otto Wallin.

Fury is again working alongside the Mexican as his famous Nevada gym.

DEONTAY WILDER

Just a short time earlier, Fury had spoken to boxing analyst Max Kellerman to discuss his future. When asked about Wilder, Fury refused to engage on the subject.

The pair held mediation, which, as far as WBN knows, is yet to be concluded. It stems from Fury walking away from a contracted trilogy.

FURY vs. JOSHUA

Instead, Fury concentrates on an undisputed battle with compatriot Anthony Joshua for the late summer, possibly in England.

Joshua recently appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in the UK to confirm he’s inked his portion of the two-fight saga.

“I’ve signed my side of the deal. We’ve sent him [Tyson] a good offer, one I’m sure he won’t refuse,” AJ told Ross on ITV.

“He wants the fight, no doubt about it. So do I, and more than him and me, the whole public wants it.

“I’m pretty sure it’ll be this year. Maybe the end of July, early August.

“Where? That’s what’s the delay because of this pandemic. We want to have people coming to the venue. It’s just finding the right location. For me, Wembley would be ideal.

“I put my crystal ball out there, and I say it’s going to happen this year 100%.”

ANDY RUIZ JR.

Regarding Andy Ruiz Jr., who knows whether Fury lies in his future? – At present, Ruiz remains dedicated to the sport after losing a considerable amount of weight.

Training under the guidance of Canelo’s coach Eddy Reynoso, Ruiz looks in the best shape of his career so far.

“The Destroyer” takes on Chris Arreola as he returns to action on the back of losing his belts to Joshua in a rematch.

If fitness is anything to go by in this fight, Ruiz will begin a massive favorite to win. Should he come through unscathed, WBN believes a fight with Wilder could be on for late 2021.

Al Haymon is looking to put both former belt holders on Pay Per View in the most significant top division battle outside Fury vs. Joshua.

