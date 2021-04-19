New opponent for undefeated Ryan Rozicki on April 23

📸 John Ratchford

Three Lions Promotions regrets to announce that Salar Gholami has withdrawn from the main event of “Back in Business” due to a suspected injury.

Ryan Rozicki (12-0-0, 12KOs) will now face former Canadian cruiserweight champion and Commonwealth title challenger Sylvester “Sly” Louis (8-6-0, 4KOs) of Montreal, Quebec.

“We want to thank Sly for taking this bout on such short notice,” said Managing Director, Daniel Otter. “Why he [Salar] will not be fighting is yet to be confirmed, but he is out.”

Over the last several years, Louis has fought an incredible roster of boxers, including two bouts with leading bridgerweight contender Oscar Rivas.

Up at heavyweight, he has defeated two Canadian champions in Dillon Carman and Eric Martel Bahoeli. This showdown will be a title defence for Rozicki’s WBA NABA Canadian Cruiserweight title.

Despite taking the fight on short notice, Louis will no doubt be one of Rozicki’s toughest tests to date.

This will be a closed-door event with no fans. The PPV link and further info can be found at www.threelionspromotions.co