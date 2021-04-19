Self-professed heavyweight “GOAT” forced to cancel third bout in a row

@christopherlovej0y

Heavyweight anomaly Christopher Lovejoy must cancel a third fight running due to an ongoing promotional disagreement.

The 19-0, 19 KO puncher, who called himself the “GOAT” after retiring earlier this year, announced a comeback earlier this month.

Lovejoy wanted to face former WBA ‘regular’ champion Mahmoud Charr in his first fight for over a year. Don King has now ordered Lovejoy to pull out.

If successful, King will have certainly scuppered a third bout running for Lovejoy. The American previously agreed to face Dave Allen and Bermane Stiverne.

King was against the Allen fight from the off as Lovejoy allegedly tried to break free from their agreement. The Hall of Famer then arranged his own even opposite Stiverne.

Not happy with the terms, Lovejoy pulled himself out and stepped away from the ring. Now, as he tries once again to go it alone, King has challenged.

Releasing a statement, King said he would fight tooth and nail to stop Lovejoy vs. Charr from happening.

“Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King has sent a Cease & Desist letter to undefeated heavyweight boxer Christopher Lovejoy. King claims he is under an exclusive promotional agreement with Don King Promotions.

Lovejoy is not permitted to enter any future fights without King’s consent,” said the information sent to World Boxing News.

“Recent media reports have stated that Lovejoy is currently in Germany and has agreed to face the WBA champion in recess Mahmoud Charr on May 15 in Hamburg, Germany.

HEAVYWEIGHT BELT

“Trevor Bryan recently won the WBA heavyweight title after Charr disregarded the WBA. He was not allowed in the United States due to the Homeland Security visa denial of the Syrian.

“The letter demands that Lovejoy (19-0, 19 KOs), who had previously announced his retirement from boxing, not participate in the bout with Charr or any other future bout or opponent.

“It is unconscionable, illegal, and unethical for you to participate in this May 15, 2021 bout or any bout without DKP’s expressed, written permission and consent,” the letter from King’s lawyer states.

“Participating in any bout without DKP’s expressed written consent is willfully breaching the Promotional Agreement. It exposes those you have agreed with for your services as a professional fighter to extreme legal liability.

“They, too, are aware that you are under contract to DKP.”

“The letter goes on to state, “If you have signed to fight Charr as you proclaim and in these media reports, you have intentionally, willfully, and maliciously breached your exclusive, worldwide promotional agreement with DKP.”

“Lovejoy, 37, lives and trains in Las Vegas. All 19 of Lovejoy’s pro fights since February of 2016 have taken place in Tijuana, Mexico.”

Charr faces yet another battle with King after previously losing his secondary belt to Bryan without fighting.