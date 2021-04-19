“Future world heavyweight champion” shocked in 84-second knockout

Ed Mulholland

Mahammadrasul Majidov was a future world heavyweight champion. That was until he ran into Andrey Fedosov on Saturday night.

In the process, Fedosov threw himself right into the middle of the heavyweight mix.

The move came with an explosive opening round destruction of the undefeated former amateur star at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Fedosov landed a booming right hand that sent Majidov crashing down on his back. His right leg buckled underneath him.

Hurt, Majidov slowly got to his feet. But ate another flush right that sent him down again, and the fight was over just 84 seconds after it began.

Fedosov of Shuya, Russia, is now 32-3 with 26 knockouts.

Fedosov stops Majidov in the first round for a huge upset victory! 😳 pic.twitter.com/LVCt9H8BDg — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 17, 2021

Fedosov spoke afterward and said he intended to pull off something spectacular.

“It was good to come back after my layoff. I was an underdog, but I had to make a statement,” he pointed out.

HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION

“I wanted to put the heavyweight division on notice that I am still a player and ready for anyone.

“He came out as a big amateur. They spent a long time, like five minutes, just announcing his accolades. He was an amateur going against a professional I showed that he is not ready for the big dogs.”

“The first time that I dropped him, I knew he was hurt. He took his time getting up. He got up at nine. My coach told me to go after him. I did, and you saw what happened.”

Majidov’s injury raised questions in the aftermath, although Fedosov did what he had to do.

Artie Pelullo, President of Banner Promotions, added: “We are very proud of Andrey. He did a great job there.

“We knew it was the right fight for him. Justin Fortune did a great job getting him ready. Andrey is ready to fight anybody in the heavyweight division.”

Banner Promotions and Newsboy Boxing promote Fedosov.