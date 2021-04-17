Miguel Madueño bids for 23-0 on Thompson’s Boxing Sunday show

Thompson Boxing Promotions returns on Sunday, April 18th, 2021, with yet another action-packed night of fights as 3.2.1. Boxing returns with three exciting bouts.

Former super lightweight world title contender, Petr “Zar” Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KOs), who was scheduled to open up the show, is now off the card.

The 8-round main event featuring Ruben “Ace” Torres (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Diego Contreras (11-3, 5 KOs), will remain intact. The 8-round co-main event will now showcase Mexican power puncher, Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño (22-0, 20 KOs) vs. Bergman Aguilar (15-6-1, 5 KOs). The opening bout will stage TBP’s George “El YuYu” Acosta (10-1, 1 KO) vs. Edgar “Pito Lupillo” Ramirez (17-16-1, 14 KOs) in super lightweight bout scheduled for 6-rounds.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Madueño, who hails from Guasave, Mexico, will be making his USA debut. The knockout artist possesses power in both hands and promises to display ferociousness in the ring this Sunday.

“I want to make my USA debut a memorable day, showcasing an immense display of speed and power that God has blessed me with,” said Miguel Madueño, who is coming to U.S. soil for the first time will make his home in Santa Fe Springs, CA. “Anyone who has seen me fight, knows I like to throw a lot of power punches. I can’t wait to get going against Aguilar this Sunday afternoon.”

“We’re thrilled to show the world the talents of Madueño,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “It’s unfortunate that Petr Petrov couldn’t make it to the States, but we feel we have a fantastic bout to fill in the slot.”

“Everyone should be tuning in to see this kid Madueño,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “We have been forced to delay his American debut due to the pandemic and I am sure he will make the bet of the opportunity that just opened up for him.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Steve Kim. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.