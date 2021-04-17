Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez: PBC on FS1 on Tuesday, April 20

Undefeated lightweight prospects Frank Martin and Jerry Perez will go toe-to-toe in a 10-round battle that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes on Tuesday, April 20 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see unbeaten middleweight prospect Jose Resendiz square off against Quilisto Madera in the eight-round co-main event.

The telecast will also feature exciting prospect Atif Oberlton in a light heavyweight attraction against Jesse Bryan, super middleweight prospect Burley Brooks taking on Cameron Rivera, the pro debut of Travon Marshall in a super welterweight showdown against Christian Marron, and Amon Rashidi meeting Jesus Silverya in a super lightweight bout to open the telecast.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old Martin (12-0, 9 KOs) added two victories to his ledger in 2020, stopping Tyrone Luckey in December and Reymond Yanong in February. A seven-time national champion as an amateur, including a first place finish at the 2016 National Golden Gloves, Martin was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana and now resides in Indianapolis. Martin has fought professionally since 2017, scoring knockouts in five of his first six fights.

Trained alongside four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz and his family, Perez (13-0, 10 KOs) is riding a three-fight knockout streak into this bout on April 20. Most recently the 28-year-old scored a career best victory in blasting out Joshua Zuniga in their October 2020 matchup, winning by third-round knockout. The Oak Hills, California native had previously earned stoppage victories over Tyrone Luckey and Ivan Leon Benitez in 2019.

The 22-year-old Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) will make his U.S. debut when he steps into the ring on April 20. Fighting out of Nayarit, Mexico, Resendiz has won eight consecutive fights by knockout, after his first three pro outings saw him win unanimous decisions. In his last fight, Resendiz stopped Joaquin Murrieta in the eighth round of their January 2020 clash.

Born in Mount Vernon, Washington, Madera (12-2, 8 KOs) now resides in Fresno, California as he prepares to face Resendiz. Most recently, Madera won a unanimous decision over Osbaldo Camacho Gonzales in May 2019. That victory gave the 28-year-old back-to-back triumphs and wins in five of his last six contests overall, dating back to 2018.

Oberlton (1-0, 1 KO) made his pro debut on January 30 as the 22-year-old stopped Nathan Sharp in the third round. Representing the fighter-rich city of Philadelphia, Oberlton won the 2018 and 2016 National Golden Gloves tournaments and reached the finals of the 2018 U.S. National Championships prior to turning pro. He will be opposed by the 36-year-old Bryan (19-5-2, 15 KOs), who returns to the ring after a decision loss in February of this year. The Jefferson City, Missouri native had won 10 consecutive fights before dropping his last two contests.

Brooks (6-1, 5 KOs) trains with unified welterweight champion Errol Spence in Dallas, Texas under the tutelage of coach Derrick James. The 25-year-old Brooks is looking to bounce back from a split decision loss to Marco Delgado in his last fight in September. Rivera (8-6-3, 6 KOs) fights out of Fife, Washington and is coming off a TKO victory over Roberto Salas in his last fight.

The 20-year-old Marshall will turn pro on April 20 after an impressive amateur career. Marshall was born in Landover, Maryland and now resides in Capitol Heights, Maryland as he embarks on his professional journey. He will be opposed by the 31-year-old Marron (0-1) who fights out of Bakersfield, California.

The 28-year-old Rashidi (8-1-1, 6 KOs) works out of the same gym in Dallas as Spence and Brooks and is coming off a TKO victory over Rynell Griffin in his last fight. He will face Silverya (8-6-2, 3 KOs), who is from Nuevo Leon, Mexico and is coming off a loss to Fazliddin Gaibnazarov in his last fight.