Anthony Joshua has SIGNED Tyson Fury fight, wants Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua has confirmed his portion of the Tyson Fury fight is signed and sealed. All the event needs now is Fury’s confirmation. AJ also stated he wants the fight at Wembley.

AJ announced the latest developments on this week’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air on Saturday night.

Boxer Anthony Joshua says of the much-anticipated fight with Tyson Fury: “I’ve signed my side of the deal. We’ve sent him [Tyson] a good offer, one I’m sure he won’t refuse.

“He wants the fight, no doubt about it. So do I, and more than him and me, the whole public wants it.

On whether he thinks the fight will happen this year, he says: “I’m pretty sure it’ll be this year. Maybe the end of July, early August.

“Where? That’s what’s the delay because of this pandemic. We want to have people coming to the venue. It’s just finding the right location. For me, Wembley would be ideal.

“I put my crystal ball out there, and I say it’s going to happen this year 100%.”

Asked by Jonathan if Tyson would get his four belts if he won the fight, Anthony laughs: “Unfortunately, he’s not going to win.”

Of whether they have met or are friends away from the ring, Anthony says: “Yeah, I have [met Tyson]. I don’t even know what we are.

“I’ve seen him face-to-face, and people on video and social media are different than face-to-face.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA at WEMBLEY

Put to him by Jonathan that in defense of Tyson, he is a very good boxer and that the fight is going to be a challenge, Anthony jokes: “Who, Mike Tyson?”

Later in the show, Anthony Joshua admits he’d love to see a show like Stars in their Eyes back: “[I’d be] AJ Tracey. I can’t rap. I love music. Growing up, I used to do a little bit.”

An official confirmation on Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury is expected next week, provided any last-minute issues get resolved.

It seems Joshua is on board. All that the fight needs now is Wembley Stadium to be worked out, and it’s golden for the whole of the UK.

