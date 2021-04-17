Anthony Joshua opens up on family life, wanting ‘another six’ children

Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua delved deep into his family life when opening up to chat show host Jonathan Ross in an interview to be aired on Saturday night.

Aside from AJ confirming his portion of a deal is signed to fight Tyson Fury, the British two-time world heavyweight champion discussed personal aspects.

Speaking of Tyson opening up about his mental health struggles on Jonathan’s show last series, Anthony stated: “It’s tough for someone to go through that mental pressure and pull themselves back up.

“A lot of people are suffering in this world. We put on a brave face, don’t we? He’s put it out to the world ‘. This is what I’ve gone through.

“If I’m a boxer, heavyweight champion of the world hard man, if I can go through it…’ it gives people hope. I respect it. 100% you have to respect it.”

Discussing trash talk, Anthony says: “The best to ever do it is Muhammad Ali. Facts. The best to ever do it.

“I think like you know when you study the game, you can take so much from him… It’s just saying I’m better than this guy, and these are the reasons.”

Fellow-guest comedian Alan Carr notes: “I met Muhammad Ali. My dad was the manager of Nuneaton Borough football club. For some reason, he came to the ground, he came in the dressing room, and he was the sweetest.”

Anthony says: “He’s a special, special, special man.”

Put to Anthony why he doesn’t really respond to trash talk. He says: “I’m busy, busy promoting boxing, I’m here with you tonight.

“I spend a lot of time in the gym, with my family working. I feel like I do enough promoting of boxing.

“I’m representing my mother, my father, my community, the boxing youth. People have got kids, and my trash talk can become a bit real. I don’t want to get too personal. That’s what it is.”

Later in the show, Jonathan conveys Tyson Fury for Anthony, leaving his fellow guests waiting to see his reaction.

ANTHONY JOSHUA FAMILY

Then, asked if his mum likes watching him fight, Anthony Joshua says: “No, she doesn’t if I’m honest. It’s tough. It’s the real deal. Fighting is the real deal.”

And speaking about his son and whether he can watch, he says: “He’s 5, JJ. I would like him to watch me fight. I don’t mind. What I’d explain to him, more so being a fighter, it’s about chatting to him and saying, ‘This is where I lost, this is how I felt, but I didn’t give up.’

“He’s at that age now where if he’s not good at something, he doesn’t want to do it. So I try and express to him, ‘Even though you’re not good at it yet, practice makes perfect.”

Of whether he’d have more kids, Anthony says: “I want to have loads. Someone said to me, which makes sense when you’re young. You don’t want to have kids. But when you’re older and settled down and retired, you wish that you had more kids around you.

“So I’m just looking ahead – loads for me is probably another six.”

And asked how long he thinks he’s got left in the sport, he says: “Five to six years left.”

