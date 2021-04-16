Jaime Munguia return postponed after second opponent injury

Amanda Westcott

Golden Boy Promotions has made the difficult decision to postpone the return of former world super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia.

Once linked to facing Gennadiy Golovkin, the Mexican was due to battle Maciej Sulecki on April 23.

Sulecki then pulled out. Firstly, promoter Oscar De La Hoya drafted in a replacement.

At the time, Munguia was pleased to trade blows with D’Mitrius Ballard.

“These things happen in boxing, and I’ve always had the mentality that I have to prepare for any opponent,” said Jaime Munguia.

“I know that D’Mitrius Ballard is a great fighter with a lot of experience as an amateur and a professional, so I expect to deliver a great fight to get even closer to the world title opportunity.”

“I feel very fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to fight against Jaime Munguia,” said D’Mitrius Ballard.

“I feel extremely blessed especially because of the condition the world is now in with COVID-19 and all the issues we are facing. This is the perfect opportunity to really showcase who D’Mitirus Ballard is and demonstrate my boxing abilities.

“I’m going to use this fight to re-introduce myself to the world.”

JAIME MUNGUIA NEW DATE

Unfortunately, an elbow injury has now KO’d that fight, and Ballard is not guaranteed to get another chance when Munguia returns in the summer.

Golden Boy said: “Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) will now make his highly anticipated return to the ring on June 19 live on DAZN at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center.

“His initial return date of April 23 has been rescheduled. It followed an elbow injury suffered by D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs).

“Additional details for the event, including his opponent, will be announced shortly.

“Furthermore, tickets for the event will be honored for the rescheduled date. For more information, please call the UTEP Box Office at (915)-747-5234.”