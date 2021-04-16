The Guv’nor: Ex-boxer Anthony Ogogo makes in-ring AEW debut

AEW

Olympic bronze medalist Anthony Ogogo took to a different kind of squared circle this week as the former professional boxer debuted in AWE Wrestling.

The ex-middleweight star looked the part two weeks after using his trademark fists to good effect again mentor and AEW superstar Cody Rhodes.

Taken under the wing of Rhodes, it’s obvious the former WWE man sees a lot of potential in the Lowestoft man.

Ogogo, 32, is a lifelong fan of wrestling entertainment. Soon after he retired, his thoughts immediately turned his hand to make it in that arena.

There has never been anyone like me in professional wrestling. Nobody with my drive, my desire, my talent, my willingness to ✌🏽Do The Work ✌🏽, nobody that has overcome the adversity that I have & still lays it all in the ring each & every time! It’s begun 🇬🇧 #TheFactory #Ogogo 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/j0JZDQqrwU — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) April 15, 2021

After being forced to retire from boxing due to a persistent eye injury, Ogogo hit a crossroads in his life.

At the time, he said: “Sadly, after seven operations on my eyes in two and a half years, I have to admit that they are too damaged for me to return to the boxing ring safely.

“With a heavy heart, I have to retire from professional boxing with my dreams unfulfilled.

“This retirement statement, and my life, could now go one of two ways from here on out. I could be bitter, or I could be better.”

Within months, Ogogo confirmed plans to begin training. AEW then took him on board to complete his transition.

The crunch of a mans ribs beneath your knuckles, the involuntary noise he makes as air leaves his body, the wince on his face as he crumbles in pain 😍❤️. I am everything you don’t want to see standing across from you in a ring. I am violence, with a smile. I am The Guv’nor 🥊🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/paPPW5ZUPi — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) April 1, 2021

ANTHONY OGOGO ROCK COMPARISON

At one point, Ogogo took a comparison to a young Rock, a.k.a Dwayne Johnson. Ogogo laughed it off.

“Thanks for the MASSIVE compliment. I’ve got some way to go before I can get anywhere near ‘The Great One.’

“But like @TheRock, I pride myself on my desire and determination and for being the hardest worker in the room.

“Put the effort in, and the results will come. Thank you once again.”

Upon winning his first match, Ogogo added further wisdom and drive.

“There has never been anyone like me in professional wrestling,” he said.

“Nobody with my drive, my desire, my talent, my willingness to do the work. Nobody has overcome the adversity that I have and still lays it all in the ring each time!

“It’s begun.”

It seems to be working as Ogogo earned praised from wrestling fans, which can be the harshest critics of all.

“Anthony Ogogo is so awesome. How can he not be? He has everything you want in a wrestler. Olympic experience and trained by Cody Rhodes,” said one.

Another added: “A few months from now, Anthony Ogogo is going to wrestle Cody Rhodes in a singles match laid out for maximum drama.

“Built around Ogogo’s hand speed and punching power vs. Cody’s pro wrestling classicism, and it’s going to be the most fun ever,” added another.

He certainly has a look. Now it’s time for Ogogo to prove he can take his ‘Guv’nor’ persona to the top of the Pro Wrestling Entertainment world.

